Suriya’s Karuppu Teaser Explodes

The explosive teaser of Karuppu, starring Suriya in a gritty dual role, was unveiled on Wednesday to mark the actor’s birthday. Directed by RJ Balaji, the much-awaited action thriller is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. Sharing the teaser on X, the production house wrote: “On this special day of celebrating @Suriya_offl sir, we’re thrilled to present the powerful teaser of #Karuppu.”

The teaser opens with a striking visual: the deity Karuppu being worshipped with red chilli powder, as a voiceover declares, “This isn’t a calm deity… it’s a fierce one that delivers instant justice.” The tone is set for a raw, intense narrative.

Suriya is introduced as Saravanan, a lawyer who also goes by the name Karuppu. The teaser suggests a commercial entertainer packed with punchlines and heavy-duty action. In one fiery moment, Suriya growls: “Blast! My brother, this is our time. I’m gonna give you all a whacking.”

Trisha stars opposite Suriya, with a supporting cast that includes Malayalam actors Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika and Tamil talents Yogi Babu and Natty. The film’s technical crew boasts rising music talent Sai Abhyankkar, cinematographer GK Vishnu—renowned for Bigil, Mersal, and Jawan—editor R Kalaivanan, stunt choreographer Vikram Mor, and art director Arun Venjaramoodu.

Karuppu promises a gripping mix of mythology, courtroom drama, and vigilante justice—raising expectations for yet another powerhouse performance from Suriya.