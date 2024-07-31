Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh Make History with Team Shooting Medal

Team India defeated the South Korean duo of Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal playoff in the Chateauroux…reports Asian Lite News

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh on Tuesday scripted history, becoming the first duo to bring home a medal in a team shooting event for India.

Following the historic achievement, Khel Ratna awardee shooter Ronjan Sodhi hailed the duo for their superb display, saying, “It’s amazing, another medal for India from shooting, bronze, and Manu scripted history. She is the only athlete to win two medals in the same edition (post independence) which is not possible other than a few sports like swimming and badminton,” Sodhi told IANS.

Team India defeated the South Korean duo of Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal playoff in the Chateauroux. Despite taking an early 8-2 lead, South Korea fought back into the match and were close to completing what could have been a huge upset.

Sodhi went on to praise the Korean side and talked about how fans can expect more medals from the shooting events.

“Korea is a very strong team but they shot really well, both of them. Kudos to them (India) for pulling of such a beautiful win and congratulations to the entire country,” he added.

“It (Olympics) has just started and there is lots to come. Don’t forget the 3P events, pistol, rapid fire, shotgun, and trap (event) is going on. They have all trained hard and focus on what they have done in training,” concluded Sodhi.

