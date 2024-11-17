‘Unbelievable,’ Says Tilak on SA Feat 

Tilak was named Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Series for accumulating 280 runs across four innings to top the charts…reports Asian Lite News

India batter Tilak Varma was the standout performer of the T20I series against South Africa as he smashed back-to-back centuries in the final two matches to guide visitors to a 3-1 comprehensive win.

After hitting his maiden century in the third T20I in Centurion, the southpaw bettered his previous performance and launched a brutal onslaught on Proteas bowlers. He smacked 10 sixes and nine fours to accumulate an unbeaten 120 off 47 balls while opener Sanju Samson hammered 56-ball 109 not out studded with nine sixes and six fours to take India to an astronomical 283 in 20 overs.

South African batters faltered under the pressure of a daunting target and were bowled out for 148 in 18.2 overs as Arshdeep Singh clinched three scalps while Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel got hold of two dismissals each. India won the match by 135 runs to register their third biggest win in the format. Meanwhile, it was the biggest T20I defeat for South Africa by runs.

“Actually I wanted to tell one funny thing, last year when I played here I got out first ball. This innings was very crucial for the team and the series,” Tilak said in the post-match presentation.

“Just want to hold my shape and followed my basics as to what I did in the last game, I was calm. It’s an unbelievable feeling, I couldn’t express it right now, I never imagined, that too two 100s in South Africa in challenging conditions. Thanks to our captain Surya for this. As I said last match, I was injured in the last few games, I believe in God and my processes, that’s why I celebrated like that to God,” he added.

Tilak was named Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Series for accumulating 280 runs across four innings to top the charts.

It was a record-making night in Johannesburg for India as they went on to create multiple feats. With 23 sixes in their innings, India registered the third-highest number of sixes in a T20I innings, and the most in a T20I between two Full Member sides. The partnership of 210* between Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma is the highest for any wicket for India in T20Is. With this total, along with their 297 against Bangladesh a couple of months ago, India now occupies the top two spots for the highest totals in a T20I between two Full Member sides.

‘Tilak Perfect for No. 3’

Praising Tilak Varma’s recent feat of scoring consecutive T20I centuries, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said this is the correct time for a youngster like him to bat at number three, citing Virat Kohli as an example.

At the Wanderers, Varma smashed an incredible 120 not out, becoming just the fifth player to score back-to-back T20I hundreds. Along with Sanju Samson making 109 not out, his third T20I ton in the last five games, Varma ensured India made a mammoth 283/1, which set their base for a 135-run win and a 3-1 series victory.

“It was actually running in my mind that there has been a time when one man has batted consistently at number three and done wonders for India. So this was a perfect situation, perfect opportunity for a young guy and definitely someone like him, showing a lot of promise.”

“We both actually spoke to each other and said, ‘I think it’s the perfect time for someone like you to bat at number three, take that responsibility, not only now, but going forward as well’, and he just walked the talk. I mean, the way he batted at Supersport Park and also here, it was incredible and I hope he continues to do the same things, same way, not only in T20 cricket, but for all formats for India,” said Suryakumar at the conclusion of the series.

The gigantic knocks of Samson and Varma capped off an incredible year for India in T20I, where they won 24 out of 26 games, and added a T20 World Cup trophy in June. But after winning the silverware, India have shown the power-hitting and ultra-aggressive giant it can be for the foreseeable future in the shortest format.

“Even before the World Cup, we played a few T20 tournaments and we spoke about what brand and what type of cricket we want to play going forward in T20s. So we play IPL, we play for different franchises, but when we come together, I think we wanted to do the same thing,” the Indian captain said.

