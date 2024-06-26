24 young Emirati leaders in education honoured

Launched in October last year, the programme falls within the MoE’s ongoing efforts to support and qualify Emirati talents in the educational sector….reports Asian Lite News

The Ministry of Education (MoE) today honoured 24 young Emirati leaders through its National Leadership Academy for Higher Education programme, aimed at empowering Emirati leaders in the education sector.

Launched in October last year, the programme falls within the MoE’s ongoing efforts to support and qualify Emirati talents in the educational sector.

The honouring ceremony, held at Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, was attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, Dr. Mohammad Al Mualla, Under-Secretary for Higher Education Academic Affairs at the MoE, senior officials from the MoE, graduates from the academy’s first batch, and leaders of higher education institutions.

In his speech, Dr. Ahmad Al Falasi congratulated the graduates, highlighting this as a crucial step in their journey toward continuous learning, creativity and innovation. He emphasised their role in supporting society by elevating the UAE’s higher education sector and enhancing its competitiveness locally, regionally and internationally.

Dr. Al Falasi said, “We at the Ministry of Education are dedicated to developing Emirati talent in education, as demonstrated by the National Leadership Academy for Higher Education. Today, we have successfully empowered creative energies and built leaders equipped with the knowledge, skills and innovative thinking needed to excel in academic and administrative roles in public higher education, which aligns with the government’s national priorities. The programme also prepares graduates to contribute to a pioneering, successful and proactive future education system, supporting the UAE’s development vision.”

During the event, an introductory video about the National Leadership Academy for Higher Education was previewed, explaining its objectives, activities and phases that participants went through. The video also highlighted five projects developed by the young leaders, each created by a different group to enhance the UAE’s higher education system. A number of these projects were executed with funding and supervision from the MoE.

During the event, the first batch of the National Leadership Academy for Higher Education programme was honoured. The programme included three phases: the first involved direct engagement with participants through practical lectures, interactive workshops and training activities to develop leadership awareness and essential skills for leaders in the higher education sector.

The second included a comprehensive 360 assessment to contribute to upskilling the young leaders individually, assigning a mentor for each participant, periodic follow-ups to develop and implement projects, and ongoing support from the MoE and advisory bodies sponsoring the projects.

The third phase focused on evaluating and launching development projects for the higher education sector.

ALSO READ: UAE, UN Team Up for Sudan Food Relief

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]