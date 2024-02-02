Abdullah discusses ties with newly appointed French FM

The two ministers discussed the strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and France …reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has congratulated Stéphane Séjourné, on his appointment as the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs in France.

During a phone call, the two ministers discussed the strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and France and ways to enhance cooperation across all fronts.

The UAE top diplomat expressed his best wishes to Séjourné for success in his new role, stressing his keenness to work with him to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries and support their efforts to consolidate the pillars of regional and international peace and stability.

The two ministers also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and their humanitarian implications. Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of supporting efforts to reach a sustainable ceasefire that would ensure the protection of all civilians and enhance the humanitarian response to the needs of the people of Gaza.

ALSO READ: UAE, UK explore strengthening economic partnership

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]