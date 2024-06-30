Afghan police seize 1,500 kg of illicit drugs, arrest 120 offenders

In the month of May, the counter-narcotics police had wiped out over 17,500 acres of poppy farms in north Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province in the past one month…reports Asian Lite News

Afghan police seized 1,500 kg of illicit drugs, including opium and heroin, and arrested 120 alleged drug smugglers from Afghanistan’s Nimroz province over the past six months, the provincial police office said in a statement on Saturday.

Without providing more details, the statement said that the dossiers of the suspects have been referred to the judiciary for further investigation and possible legal process, Xinhua news agency reported.

Afghan authorities have intensified crackdown on illicit drugs and those involved in the business.

Poppy cultivation in Afghanistan had dropped by an estimated 95 per cent since the country’s caretaker government imposed a drug ban in April 2022, according to a report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime issued last November.

In the month of May, the counter-narcotics police had wiped out over 17,500 acres of poppy farms in north Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province in the past one month.

The law enforcement towards these illicit crops was conducted in parts of Baharak, Darayem, Teshkan, Yamgan, Yeftal Payan, Kashm, Juram, and Argo districts, as well as provincial capital Faizabad city, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued by the provincial police on Wednesday.

The Afghan police had also destroyed two drug processing labs and arrested 10 people on the charge of involvement in illicit drug business in the provinces of Nimroz, Balkh and Helmand.

