Al Jaber Receives Leadership Award

Over the last decade, CERAWeek by S&P Global has honoured the following individuals for extraordinary acts of leadership with global impact: Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India; Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada; and Enrique Peña Nieto, former President of Mexico…reports Asian Lite News

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, President of COP28, received an award from CERAWeek by S&P Global, the world’s premier energy conference, recognising his leadership in sustainable energy.

Dr. Al Jaber received the ‘CERAWeek Leadership Award for Building Global Consensus towards a Sustainable Energy Future’ in recognition of delivering the UAE Consensus, which has emerged as the defining point of reference for global climate action, giving clear direction to countries on how to keep 1.5°C within reach, transforming agreements into tangible outcomes, and ensuring global implementation.

Dr. Al Jaber was presented the award by Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global and CERAWeek Conference Chair, to recognise the COP28 President’s extraordinary act of leadership which will have a global impact.

Daniel Yergin said, “The UAE Consensus that emerged from Dubai outlined pathways, never so concrete, for governments and industries to work together to achieve what is nothing short of a historic transformation of the world’s energy systems. Dr. Sultan emphasised inclusiveness and engagement as the necessary foundation for climate solutions. This was not easy to implement. But in succeeding Dr. Sultan established a new vector for future COPs.”

“On behalf of my leadership and the people of the United Arab Emirates, I am deeply honoured to accept this award for the UAE Consensus,” Dr. Al Jaber, who attended the conference virtually, said in his acceptance speech.

Multilateralism, inclusivity, and the spirit of partnership, which were at the core of the COP28 conference, were key to achieving the UAE Consensus. The UAE Consensus delivered a series of firsts, including a commitment from all Parties to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, and also set time-bound targets to triple global renewable energy capacity and double energy capacity by 2030.

“In a world too often held back by conflict, the UAE Consensus brought nations together to take a giant step forward for climate progress,” Dr. Al Jaber said. “Countries set aside self-interest for the common goal of keeping 1.5°C within reach. And multilateralism overcame geopolitics to produce an unprecedented agreement for a fair, orderly and responsible energy transition.

Dr. Al Jaber credited the spirit of climate actionism and optimism that COP28 UAE inspired, by bringing every actor to the table to help deliver results, from private and public sectors, civil society and faith leaders, youth and Indigenous Peoples. “In short, COP28 was a success because of its full inclusivity. Everyone had a seat at the table. Everyone was invited to contribute, and everyone’s contribution was welcome, including those from industry, and in particular, the oil and gas industry,” he told the attendees.

Dr. Al Jaber emphasised that the oil and gas sector is a critical player in addressing climate change. During COP28 the Presidency launched the Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter (OGDC), with signatories aligning around net-zero emissions by or before 2050, zero-out methane emissions by 2030, eliminate routine flaring by 2030, and continue working towards industry best practices in emission reduction.

