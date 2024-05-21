Arab leaders condole Raisi’s demise

Expressing his condolences on the demise of Iranian leaders, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz said, ‘May God have mercy on them’….reports Asian Lite News

Condolences from world leaders continue to pour in after Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were killed in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday in northwestern Iran.

Expressing his condolences on the demise of Iranian leaders, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz said, ‘May God have mercy on them’.

“As we send you and the brotherly people of the Islamic Republic of Iran our deepest and sincere condolences, let us ask God Almighty to cover them with His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant them peace,” the Saudi Press Agency quoted his statement as saying, according to Al Jazeera.

“May his soul rest in peace. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, too, offered his condolences on the demise of Raisi, and Amirabdollahian, and other Iranian officials.

“The president of the Arab Republic of Egypt prays that the deceased Iranian president and the departed may rest in God Almighty’s mercy, and grant their families patience and solace, expressing the solidarity of the Arab Republic of Egypt with the Iranian leadership and people in this terrible incident,” a statement read, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad also sent a cable to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, expressing “deep regret and condolences” over the helicopter crash, according to state media.

“We will always remember his visit to Syria as an important milestone in this path, and all the visions and ideas that he presented to enrich relations with everything that benefits the Syrian and Iranian peoples,” Al Assad said, according to Al Jazeera.

Earlier, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced five days of national mourning in Iran, according to Press TV.

Khamenei declared the same in a message on Monday, and stated that he received the “bitter news” of the death of his “companions with great sorrow.”

“Dear Raeisi did not know fatigue,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding that the Iranian nation lost a sincere and valuable servant in this tragic incident, according to Press TV.

According to Article 131 of the Constitution, Vice President Mohammad Mokhber assumes managing the executive branch, the Leader said.

