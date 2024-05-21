DXB welcomes 23m passengers in Q1

Dubai Airports said that the total passenger traffic for the quarter reached 23,052,060 guests, with January recording the highest traffic at 7.9 million…reports Asian Lite News

Dubai International (DXB) made a stellar start to the year by recording its busiest quarter in history, with 23 million guests passing through its terminals, marking an 8.4% increase compared to the same period last year.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dubai Airports said that the total passenger traffic for the quarter reached 23,052,060 guests, with January recording the highest traffic at 7.9 million.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of DXB, commented, “The robust growth trajectory at DXB continued in the first quarter of the year, with the hub recording some truly impressive numbers. Thanks in part to the proliferation of cities being added to our network by our home base carriers, Emirates and flydubai, in recent months. As Dubai emerges as a global leader in attracting talent, businesses, and tourists from across the globe, our focus remains on sustaining growth momentum and enhancing the overall airport experience for every guest passing through our terminals.

“With a strong start to Q2 and an optimistic outlook for the rest of the year, we have revised our forecast for the year to 91 million guests, surpassing our previous annual traffic record of 89.1 million in 2018.”

With connections to 256 destinations across 102 countries through 90 international carriers, DXB strengthens Dubai’s position as a global business and logistics hub.

India remained DXB’s top destination country, with passenger traffic reaching 3.1 million guests, followed by Saudi Arabia (2 million), the UK (1.5 million), and Pakistan (1.1 million).

The top cities by passenger numbers include London with 961,000 guests, Riyadh (795,000), and Jeddah (669,000), followed by Mumbai with 637,000 guests.

The first quarter saw 109,238 total flight movements, an 8.3% increase year-on-year increase, with load factors reaching 79.1% in Q1. DXB managed 26.8 million bags.

UAE airports see record 36.5m passengers

The UAE’s civil aviation sector recorded remarkable growth in the first quarter of 2024, welcoming a staggering 36.5 million passengers, according to the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

This figure marks a 14.7% increase compared to the same period last year and highlights the sector’s remarkable growth trajectory.

The breakdown includes 10,723,639 arrivals, 10,874,232 departures, and 14,944,466 transit passengers.

The air cargo sector also witnessed a significant 32% growth in Q1 compared to the same period last year, handling a total of 1.1 million tons of cargo in Q1 2024. This volume comprised 269,526 tons of imports, 119,490 tons of exports, and 714,446 tons of transit goods. Notably, national carriers spearheaded approximately 68% of the total air cargo movement during this period.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, attributed this success to the collaborative efforts between the Authority and its partners at both federal and local government levels.

Al Suwaidi highlighted that these growth rates underscore the sector’s strength, competitiveness, and potential for continued advancement.

The strategic opening of new markets for national carriers, facilitated by 189 air transport agreements with countries worldwide, has been instrumental in fostering international partnerships and promoting the open skies policy.

