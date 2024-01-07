Astronaut Al-Neyadi appointed UAE Minister of Youth

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, takes on an expanded role as Deputy Prime Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs….reports Asian Lite News

UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi was appointed Minister of Youth in a cabinet reshuffle announced on Saturday.

Posting on X, the UAE’s Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said Al-Neyadi “has served his country in the military and space sector, as well as served humanity in the scientific field.”

He added that public nominations played a role in the selection process and said Al-Neyadi will “continue to perform his scientific and space duties in addition to his new responsibilities.”

Al-Neyadi was the first Arab astronaut to spend six months on the International Space Station. He conducted more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations alongside NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev as part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission, which lifted off on March 2, 2023, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

In other changes, Mohammed Fadel Al Mazrouei was appointed Minister of State for Defence Affairs. He was previously an undersecretary in the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and an adviser to the Presidential Court.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “2024 will be a good year … the most beautiful and greatest in the history of the Emirates, God willing.” Speaking about Dr Al Neyadi, Sheikh Mohammed added: “All the best to Sultan, he will continue to perform his scientific and space duties in addition to his new responsibilities. “We are with you in this mission.”

Dr Al Neyadi returned from his six-month mission on board the International Space Station in September.

Sheikh Mohammed launched the search for a Youth Minister in the same month, with young Emiratis encouraged to register their interest in the role.

Dr Al Shamsi, the country’s new Minister of Environment and Climate Change, was formerly assistant undersecretary of the care and capacity building sector at the Ministry of Education.

“Amna is one of the distinguished federal cadres and we have been following her for several years, as she led a group of strategic projects in the federal government,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“She has a major mission in the environment file, developing the agricultural sector and consolidating security.” Sheikh Mohammed praised Dr Al Shamsi’s predecessor, Al Mheiri.

“Mariam provided a lot to the UAE in the issue of environment and food security internally and externally. She was praised by everyone who dealt with her at home and abroad,” he said.

“She led the UAE’s bid at Cop28 with all professionalism and competence.”

As well as being appointed Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Al Mazrouei becomes a member of the Council of Ministers, Sheikh Mohammed said.

Referring to Sheikh Maktoum’s expanded role as Deputy Prime Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Maktoum ably led the Ministry of Finance in addition to a group of economic and commercial files at the local and federal levels. “He established balance in our financial policies federally and locally. We trust him.”

