Biden extends Ramadan prayers to Muslim community

President Joe Biden has released a statement extending his wishes and prayers to Muslims in America and around the globe in the holy month of Ramadan.

Biden’s message came as Muslim and Arab American voters from several swing states pledged to withdraw support for the president in an “uncommitted” protest vote over his policy toward Israel.

The protest movement is asking Biden to back a permanent ceasefire and halt aid to Israel.

The president’s backing of Israel and his refusal to place conditions on the supply of military aid to the country have sparked outrage that could affect his chances of reelection against likely Republican rival Donald Trump.

Pressure on Biden has landed in Minnesota where activists hope a coalition of progressive Democrats and Muslim Americans will fuel a strong protest vote.

Minnesota’s hastily organized protest vote push comes after more than 100,000 joined a similar protest in Michigan’s Democratic primary.

Biden said: “The sacred month is a time for reflection and renewal. This year it comes at a moment of immense pain. The war in Gaza has inflicted terrible suffering on the Palestinian people.

“More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them civilians, including thousands of children. Some are family members of American Muslims, who are deeply grieving their lost loved ones today.

“As Muslims gather around the world over the coming days and weeks to break their fast, the suffering of the Palestinian people will be front of mind for many; it is front of mind for me.

“The United States will continue to lead international efforts to get more humanitarian assistance into Gaza by land, air, and sea. Earlier this week I directed our military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier on the coast of Gaza that can receive large shipments of aid.

“We are carrying out airdrops of aid, in coordination with our international partners, including Jordan. And we’ll continue to work with Israel to expand deliveries by land, insisting that it facilitates more routes and opens more crossings to get more aid to more people.

