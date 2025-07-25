Dubai turns malls Into fitness zones

Dubai’s Mallathon reimagines shopping centres as fitness zones, encouraging residents of all ages to walk, run, and connect—fostering healthier habits in air-conditioned comfort….reports Asian Lite News

In a bold move to blend daily fitness with routine life, Dubai has launched a first-of-its-kind city-wide initiative that turns shopping malls into early morning fitness hubs. Under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the ‘Dubai Mallathon’ seeks to promote public health and active living during the sweltering summer by converting malls into accessible, air-conditioned spaces for walking and exercise.

Running from August 1 to 31, the initiative will see dedicated walking and running tracks set up across seven of Dubai’s major shopping destinations: Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Springs Souk, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates, and Dubai Marina Mall. Open to the public between 7:00 and 10:00 a.m. daily, the Mallathon is entirely free to join and targets all members of the community—young people, senior citizens, residents, tourists, children, and even mall employees.

Speaking at the launch, Sheikh Hamdan said the initiative reflects Dubai’s broader ambition of placing health, community, and quality of life at the core of its development model. “With the Dubai Mallathon, we’re turning familiar spaces into places that inspire movement, connection, and better habits. This reflects our broader commitment to placing people and families at the heart of our development plans,” he said.

The Mallathon is aligned with key government strategies such as the Year of Community, Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 33, all of which aim to foster better living standards, cultural engagement, and a vibrant civic environment. More than just a fitness campaign, the Mallathon aspires to establish a culture of movement and wellbeing through accessible and socially inclusive platforms.

What makes the initiative stand out is its dual benefit—addressing the region’s climatic challenges while turning underutilised indoor spaces into lively, multifunctional zones. With temperatures soaring in August, the city’s vast network of air-conditioned malls offers a perfect venue for safe and sustainable physical activity. “Every step you take moves us closer towards a healthier Dubai,” Sheikh Hamdan said. “This is a shared journey. We are all partners in transforming our city into the world’s best place to live, work, and visit.”

Organised in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council and supported by the Ministry of Defence, the Dubai Mallathon includes several interactive and motivational elements. These include health awareness booths, fitness tracking systems, stretching zones, and dedicated children’s areas to keep families involved. Specially trained staff and volunteers will also be stationed at various checkpoints to encourage participants and offer guidance on exercise routines.

Moreover, the initiative is enhanced by the “Walk for Better Health” programme, developed by Dubai’s Community Development Authority in coordination with participating malls. This public-private collaboration further strengthens the city’s commitment to community wellness.

To make the experience even more engaging, restaurants and retail outlets within the malls are offering exclusive health-focused deals and discounts throughout the duration of the campaign. These incentives aim to encourage better dietary choices and foster a holistic approach to wellness that combines movement with mindful eating.

Participation is easy—interested individuals can register at www.dubaimallathon.ae, where they’ll receive a digital card confirming their enrolment. This card also enables them to access perks associated with the initiative, including promotional offers from partner outlets.

By tapping into the city’s lifestyle infrastructure and championing community-driven wellbeing, the Dubai Mallathon is poised to become more than a summer campaign—it’s a model for future urban health initiatives. As Sheikh Hamdan reiterated, “We want everyone in Dubai to feel they can stay active and energised in welcoming spaces built with their needs in mind.”