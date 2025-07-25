Hamas Reiterates Peace Effort After U.S. Jab

Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Ceasefire Talks After U.S. Criticism…reports Asian Lite News

Hamas on Friday reiterated its commitment to the ongoing ceasefire negotiations, responding to remarks by U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who questioned the group’s sincerity in the peace process.

In a press statement, Hamas expressed its “astonishment” over the envoy’s comments, reaffirming that its engagement in the diplomatic process was aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

“The movement has acted with a sense of national responsibility and flexibility throughout the negotiations,” Hamas said, noting that it has submitted responses to mediators after consulting with Palestinian factions and regional partners.

The group said that it has dealt positively with the comments and proposals it received from mediators, including those from Egypt, Qatar and the United States, adding that it remains open to further negotiations and committed to working within the established mediation framework, Xinhua news agency reported.

Witkoff said Thursday that the United States will seek “alternative options” for a ceasefire in Gaza and the US negotiating team is returning home from Qatar for consultations upon Hamas’ latest response, which he called “selfish.”

“We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza,” he wrote on the social platform X.

“We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza,” he added.

According to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports, more than 10,800 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, subjected to torture, starvation, and medical neglect, which has resulted in many deaths

Since July 6, indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas have been taking place in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Egypt with US support, in pursuit of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.