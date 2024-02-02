Biden in Michigan amid rising Arab-American rage

This development carries potential significance for Biden, especially in swing states like Michigan, crucial for the upcoming November election …reports Asian Lite News

US President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Michigan, a pivotal swing state, highlighted growing discontent within the Arab-American community regarding his policies on the Israel-Hamas conflict. The trip followed a notable snub to the Democratic incumbent’s campaign manager in Dearborn, home to the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the country.

This development carries potential significance for Biden, especially in swing states like Michigan, crucial for the upcoming November election where he is anticipated to face a rematch with former President Donald Trump.

The White House emphasised that Thursday’s visit was strictly part of the campaign trail, focusing on engaging with members of the influential United Auto Workers (UAW) union, who recently endorsed Biden. This move is strategic, given Michigan’s status as a hub for the US auto industry.

However, Biden must navigate the Arab-American community’s dissatisfaction as the Israel-Hamas conflict persists. Nearly five months after Hamas’ October 7 assault on southern Israel, Biden’s unwavering support for Israel has strained relations with Muslim and Middle Eastern communities traditionally aligned with the Democratic Party.

The undisclosed location of Biden’s visit in the Detroit area took an unexpected turn as pro-Palestinian demonstrators, expressing anger over the president’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war, gathered near the UAW hall.

Biden’s commitment to providing full backing to Israel and seeking additional military aid from Congress to combat Hamas in the Gaza Strip has left many feeling betrayed. Critics accuse the president of sacrificing civilians in Gaza, contributing to a humanitarian crisis.

The Gaza health ministry, run by Hamas, reported over 27,000 casualties in the fighting, a figure disputed and including 10,000 Hamas militants, according to Israel. The United Nations has warned of significant displacement among the enclave’s 2.3 million residents.

While the White House acknowledged Biden’s concern for the suffering of innocent Palestinians, his decision to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers accused of attacking Palestinians coincided with his Michigan visit. As the president treads carefully in this complex geopolitical landscape, his approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to shape domestic sentiments and impact key electoral dynamics.

Hamas leaders in Cairo

A delegation of senior leaders of Hamas, led by its political head Ismael Haniyeh, has reached the Egyptian capital of Cairo for peace talks to end the ongoing war with Israel in Gaza strip.

The delegation, also comprising senior leaders Moosa Abu Marzook and Khalil al Hayya, reached Cairo on Thursday and held meetings with the Egyptian officials led by its intelligence chief, Major General Abbas Kamel.

The discussions, according to sources in Egypt, are centered around the peace talks that have been underway at Paris during last week in which Qatar, Egypt, the US and Israeli officials had participated.

According to the Paris discussions, a broader framework for release of hostages in the custody of Hamas has been agreed under which 35 hostages would be released in the first step that include old, sick and women prisoners. While the Hamas wanted a permanent stoppage of the war, Israel had rejected the proposal outrightly.

The Israel side, according to sources in Israel Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), has agreed for a six week truce in the first step wherein 35 hostages would be released.

While Hamas wanted a large number of Palestinians in Israel prisons to be exchanged for the Israeli hostages, Israel has not agreed.

Israel, according to officials, has said that it would release three times the number of Israeli hostages who will be released.

In a one week peace truce between Israel and Hamas from November 24 to December 1, 105 hostages held by Hamas were released.

A total of 324 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children ,were released from Israeli prisons as exchange for the Israeli hostages.

