Lulu Signs MoU With UAE Military Veterans

UAE’s Retired Military Association (RMA) joined hands together with prominent retailer Lulu Group to serve retired military members and its affiliates. As per the MoU signed between RMA and Lulu Group today, Lulu Hypermarkets across UAE will provide shopping cards to retired military association for the benefit of its personnel and affiliates.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Major General Pilot (R) Khalaf Nasser Rashid Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Retired Military Association and Mr. Yusuffali M.A., Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International at the Association’s head office in Abu Dhabi.

Also present on the occasion were, Major General Engineer (R) Ahmed Khalfan Mohamed Al Qubaisi, Executive Director, Brigadier General Hamad Nasser Al Zaabi, Executive Director of Administration and Public Affairs, Major pilot Ali Mohamed Saeed Al Ameemi, Director of Government Relations, Saifee Rupawala, Chief Executive Officer of Lulu Group, Ashraf Ali MA, Executive Director, Abu Baker TP, Director of Abu Dhabi, V. Nandakumar, Director of Communications and other officials.

H.E. Major General Pilot (R) Khalaf Nasser Rashid Al Qubaisi said: “In implementation of the insightful leadership’s vision, and its permanent interest in the nation’s citizens in general and retired military personnel in particular, and in line with the objectives of the Retired Military Association related to social support for its retired military members, the association has signed several agreements with a number of entities and institutions in the public and private sectors, and today, we have signed an agreement with Lulu Group, one of the leading retailers, and we aim through which to uplift and increase the quality of services provided to the retired military personnel and their families.”

On his part, Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group said: “We are extremely happy to associate with the Retired Military Association and it’s an honour for us to be a part of this great initiative. We also take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to the UAE leadership for their continued support and patronage.

