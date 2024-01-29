Biden Vows Action on Hezbollah Attack

Three US military personnel were killed and dozens injured on Sunday in a drone attack by Hezbollah at a U.S. base along the Jordanian-Syrian border…reports T N Ashok

President Joe Biden has said that the US will hold Hezbollah accountable for killing three US military personnel and injuring 34 others in a drone attack along the Jordanian-Syrian border, media reports said.

“Have no doubt, we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner (of) our choosing,” the US President said.

Reports said that three US military personnel were killed and dozens injured on Sunday in a drone attack by Hezbollah at a U.S. base along the Jordanian-Syrian border as the war in Gaza threatened to expand further in the region.

The US Central Command has said that they are the first US troops killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7.

“Identities of the service members will be withheld until 24 hours after their families have been notified,” the US Central Command said.

President Joe Biden in a statement said an investigation is underway. “I am sure the attack has been carried out by Hezbollah operating in Syria and Iraq. The three were patriots in the highest sense and the nation is grieving,” the President said.

He said that the US will carry on its commitment to fight terrorism.

Biden, who was campaigning in Columbia, South Carolina, later told a gathering at Brookland Baptist Church: “We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases.” After leading a moment of silence, he said, “And we shall respond.”

The Central Command initially estimated the number of injured in the attacks as 25, later increased it to 34, the USA TODAY reported.

The U.S. Central Command said that eight injured have shifted to from Jordan for a higher level of medical care.

