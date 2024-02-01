Cameron holds talks with Saudi crown prince on key issues

The electronic travel authorization scheme, which will make UK travel easier for Saudi citizens, came under discussion at a meeting between the Kingdom’s deputy foreign minister and a British minister of state on Wednesday…reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday met British Foreign Secretary David Cameron in Riyadh to discuss bilateral relations and ways in which cooperation between their countries might be enhanced and developed.

They also reviewed the latest regional developments and efforts to ensure security and stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Cameron later said: “Regional stability is at the top of the UK and Saudi Arabia’s shared priorities. I met HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the UK’s goal of an immediate humanitarian pause in Gaza, followed by a sustainable ceasefire, without a return to fighting.”

Also present at the meeting were the Saudi ambassador to the UK, Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, the Kingdom’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and national security adviser, Musaed Al-Aiban. British officials included the ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Neil Crompton, and the minister of state for the Middle East, Lord Tariq Ahmed.

Saudi Nationals to Benefit from New UK ETA System Starting February 22

The electronic travel authorization scheme, which will make UK travel easier for Saudi citizens, came under discussion at a meeting between the Kingdom’s deputy foreign minister and a British minister of state on Wednesday.

Ahead of the ETA launch on Thursday, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji and British Minister of State for the Middle East Tariq Ahmad said the scheme underscored strong Saudi-British relations and reflected the ongoing coordination between the two nations’ foreign ministries.

From Feb. 1, Saudi nationals traveling to the UK on or after Feb. 22 can obtain an ETA instead of a visa if they are: Visiting for up to six months for tourism, business purposes, short-term study, or to visit family and friends; Visiting for up to three months on the Creative Worker visa concession; Visiting for up to one month for a Permitted Paid Engagement; Transiting through the UK, whether or not they will pass through border control.

The ETA costs £10 ($12.73), is valid for two years and can be used for travel to the UK as many times as required during that period. The fastest way to apply is through the UK ETA app.

During the meeting, the two ministers also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest, focusing on the need for immediate humanitarian access and the release of hostages in Gaza. Al-Khuraiji and Lord Ahmad jointly emphasized the importance of a sustainable ceasefire and pursuit of a two-state solution.

ALSO READ-Tory backlash after Cameron calls for Palestinian state

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]