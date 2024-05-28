Chefs overtake techies for skilled worker visas

The shift in labour demands accentuates the UK’s resilience in adapting to global trends and market needs. It emphasises the importance of continually upgrading skills to stay relevant in today’s fast-paced economy…reports Asian Lite News

The United Kingdom is witnessing a significant trend shift in the professional employee visa scheme as chefs become more in demand than software developers. It shows the increasing appeal of the country’s food and hospitality industry, which now apparently surpasses the need for tech skills.

For years, software developers held the highest demand under the UK visa scheme. However, increasing interest in food and hospitality roles has surpassed this demand. Nevertheless, software developers continue to hold importance, hinting at a broader spectrum of job opportunities in the UK, with culinary skills taking precedence.

This shift shows the dynamic employment market in the UK, which is continuously changing and evolving. This rise in demand for chefs is leading to significant alterations in the nation’s job sector, directly influencing visa and immigration policies with increased opportunities for overseas chefs.

On the downside, the equal increase in competition could heighten stress and expectations among the current workforce. This scenario demands continuous learning and adaptability from chefs, affecting overall market dynamics.

Chefs contribute significantly to the UK’s cultural diversity, bringing their unique skills and expertise from various backgrounds. Their dynamic culinary styles add vibrancy to the hospitality industry, strengthening the UK’s image as a global gastronomic hub.

In spite of these changes, software developers still play a critical role in the UK’s IT infrastructure and digital economy. They remain crucial for modern technological advances and significantly contribute to the nation’s economic growth. They also play a key role in fighting cyber threats, fostering creativity, and driving digital transformation across the UK.

Above all, the skilled worker visa scheme is crucial for attracting international talent across varied fields, reflecting the UK’s adaptability to a dynamic global market. Successful implementation of these systems is vital for maintaining a strong global standing.

Audrey Elliott, partner and head of immigration at Eversheds Sutherland, said the changes, and the lack of detail from the Home Office was leading to uncertainty.

“The change proposed in respect of the salary threshold is significant and there are many ramifications arising from this increase that will need to be worked though as the detail becomes available,” she said.

“In the meantime we have a period of uncertainly for employers, employees and candidates. Employers in the UK have experienced many challenges in the last few years in resourcing their businesses with the skills and experience needed.

“Brexit and COVID created significant change in the recruitment landscape – from the legal basis of work to the move to remote and hybrid working. A few years on we are all getting to grips with the art of the possible and this announcement will see a return to uncertainty.”

Some of the jobs on the list, which counts the most-used Home Office occupation codes, are also on the government’s shortage occupation list, which allows companies to pay a 20% discount on the going rate for jobs that cannot be easily filled in the UK, but is being scrapped under the new rules.

