China calls BRICS a positive, stable force

Ahead of the BRICS summit in Russia, China on Monday said the bloc representing emerging economies has remained a positive and stable force committed to upholding multilateralism.

The summit of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), which now has expanded with five additional members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, will be held in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping along with other leaders are due to attend it. “Let me reaffirm that this year marks the beginning of greater BRICS cooperation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing here, elaborating on China’s view of the BRICS.

This summit is the first one after the expansion of BRICS, which draws widespread attention from the international community, he said.

“Since its founding, BRICS has followed the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, remained true to its founding purpose of seeking strength through solidarity, stayed committed to upholding multilateralism and become a positive and stable force for good in international affairs,” he said.

During this summit, President Xi Jinping will have in-depth exchanges of views with other leaders on the international landscape, the BRICS practical cooperation, the development of the BRICS mechanism and important issues of mutual interest, he said.

“China stands ready to work with other parties to strive for the steady and sustained development of greater BRICS cooperation, open a new era for the Global South to seek strength through solidarity and jointly promote world peace and development,” he said.

PM lauds potential of BRICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday embarked on a two-day visit to Kazan, Russia, to attend the 16th BRICS Summit, underscoring that India attaches “immense importance” to the grouping.

Sharing a post on X ahead of his departure, Modi wrote, “Leaving for Kazan, Russia, to take part in the BRICS Summit. India attaches immense importance to BRICS, and I look forward to extensive discussions on a wide range of subjects. I also look forward to meeting various leaders there.”

The Prime Minister’s office in a statement quoted the PM Modi as saying, “I am departing today on a two-day visit to Kazan at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, to attend the 16th BRICS Summit.”

“India values the close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others,” Modi said.

Lavrov praises Russia, India, China troika

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed the existence of the Russia-India-China (RIC) troika and said that despite the group not meeting for some time due to several circumstances, the troika remains an “independent mechanism.”

Lavrov said, “BRICS epitomises the shifts that have long been underway in the global economy. New centres of economic growth are emerging, and alongside them comes financial influence, which in turn brings political influence. For more than a year and indeed over several decades, the epicentre of global development has been transitioning from the Euro-Atlantic region to Eurasia and the Asia-Pacific region. This trend was first observed by economists from a private Western bank, which identified the world’s fastest-growing economies. The term BRICS originates from this study, based purely on objective statistical data.”

He added, “It was at that juncture that BRICS began to take form, completing a process initiated by Yevgeny Primakov in the 1990s. He proposed the initiative to hold regular meetings within the framework of the Russia-India-China (RIC) troika. This troika remains in existence. Although they have not convened for some time due to the pandemic and other circumstances, it persists as an independent mechanism.”

Lavrov further spoke about the joining of Brazil and South Africa and said, “Subsequently, Brazil joined the RIC, transforming it into BRIC. Thereafter, South Africa joined the ranks, and BRICS was established (in the context of the analysis I referred to), representing the fastest and most consistently growing economies among the world majority nations.”

He added, “Since then, BRICS has prioritised the needs of its nations, and interest in the grouping continues to grow. It is a consortium where no single nation leads or is led…”

The Russian foreign minister emphasised BRICS’ dedication to increasing its member nations’ collective potential and making collaborative strategies to harness this potential for mutual gain.

“BRICS is committed to enhancing the combined potential of its nations and devising collaborative strategies for harnessing these potentials for mutual benefit. Consequently, rather than relying on artificial constructs, BRICS formulates plans and projects based on real-world needs. Experts from various fields including economy, trade, logistics, transport, communications, and modern information and communication technologies convene,” Lavrov said.

