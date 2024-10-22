MBZ, Putin discuss strategic partnership

The leaders also reviewed the situation in the Middle East, with Sheikh Mohamed underscoring the need to prevent the further escalation of regional conflict that threatens security and stability….reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen ties as part of the strategic partnership between the two countries. They also addressed several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

This discussion took place during President Putin’s reception of UAE President at the Kremlin during latter’s official visit to Russia.

During the meeting, both leaders reviewed progress in UAE-Russian relations in recent years, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, investment, space, and energy, within the context of the strategic partnership between the two nations. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further developing these relations across all levels.

The meeting also addressed the BRICS Summit and the group’s role in promoting international collective efforts to achieve shared global objectives. In this context, Sheikh Mohamed commended Putin’s efforts in leading BRICS during its current session and expressed his best wishes for Russia’s continued success in its presidency of the group.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to building effective partnerships with other countries and enhancing multilateral cooperation to achieve sustainable development and prosperity for all.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and President Putin exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern. In this context, Sheikh mohamed emphasised the UAE’s consistent approach in supporting efforts to bolster peace and stability globally while promoting peaceful solutions and initiatives to resolve conflict.

Both sides reviewed the situation in the Middle East, with Sheikh Mohamed underscoring the need to prevent the further escalation of regional conflict that threatens security and stability. He also called for a clear political horizon to achieve a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, which ensures security and stability for all.

For his part, Putin welcomed Sheikh Mohamed to Russia and expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s recent mediation efforts, which successfully facilitated the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine.

In response, Sheikh Mohamed thanked the Russian government for its cooperation with the UAE, acknowledging that this collaboration was instrumental in the success of the initiative. He reiterated the UAE’s commitment to continuing its efforts in this important humanitarian endeavour.

Sheikha Fatima Education Centre in Moscow

President Sheikh Mohamed and President Putin also inaugurated the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Education Centre at Primakov School in Moscow as part of His Highness’ official visit to Russia.

The two leaders watched a presentation that highlighted the centre’s curriculum and its significance in fostering cooperation in areas such as Arabic language education, as well as history, culture, arts, and science and technology.

The presentation also provided an overview of Primakov School, which focuses on developing the intellectual and creative capabilities of its students from an early age. The school also offers scholarships to talented students from approximately 50 regions across Russia.

Dr. Sergey Kravtsov, Russia’s Minister of Education, provided an overview of the school’s objectives, focusing on producing a generation of high achievers and nurturing their talents and abilities.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, spoke about the close cooperation between the two nations and the importance placed by the UAE leadership on strengthening this ambitious collaboration across various sectors, particularly in education.

Dr. Al Jaber stated that naming the centre after Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), recognises her global efforts and initiatives aimed at supporting education and knowledge-sharing.

He added that the inauguration of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Education Centre in Moscow is a testament to the strong ties between the two nations and their peoples.

Both the Presidents toured the Sheikha Fatima Centre, engaging in discussions with its staff and the administrative and educational teams. They both expressed their appreciation for this constructive initiative, which reflects the two countries’ shared commitment to enhancing cooperation.

During their visit to one of the centre’s classrooms, the leaders listened to several students who spoke in Arabic about the significance of the centre’s educational offerings within Primakov School, noting the unique learning opportunities provided in accordance with the highest global standards.

The school features plaques displaying famous quotes by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, alongside quotes from His Excellency President Vladimir Putin on education, the future, and building talent in coming generations.

