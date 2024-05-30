China hosts Arab leaders

President Xi Jinping said China is ready to work with the Arab side to put in place “five cooperation frameworks” to step up the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future….reports Asian Lite News

The 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum adopted the Beijing Declaration on Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China is ready to work with the Arab side to put in place “five cooperation frameworks” to step up the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future.

Xi made the remarks as he delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

At the first China-Arab States Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in December 2022, Xi put forward “eight major cooperation initiatives” for practical cooperation.

Early harvests have been achieved in all the “eight major cooperation initiatives,” Xi said, adding that, moving forward, China is ready to work with the Arab side on that basis to put in place “five cooperation frameworks” to step up the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future.

The five frameworks consist of a more dynamic framework for innovation, an expanded framework for investment and finance cooperation, a more multifaceted framework for energy cooperation, a more balanced framework for mutually beneficial economic and trade ties, and a broader framework for people-to-people exchanges

China-Arab relations for world peace

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China will work with the Arab side to make China-Arab relations a model for maintaining world peace and stability, a fine example of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, a paradigm of harmonious coexistence between civilizations, and a model for promoting good global governance.

Xi made the remarks as he delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

As changes unseen in a century unfold rapidly across the world, both China and Arab states strive to accomplish their historical missions of national rejuvenation and faster national development. Building a China-Arab community with a shared future is a strong statement of our common desire for a new era of China-Arab relations and a better future for the world, Xi said.

Xi Jinping announced in Beijing on Thursday that China will host the second China-Arab States Summit in 2026, which will be another milestone in China-Arab relations,

Meanwhile, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States (AL), emphasised that the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum symbolizes a mutual aspiration for robust relations, noting that the partnership is continually strengthening.

Speaking to Xinhua, Aboul-Gheit highlighted the forum’s role in fostering consistent ties through regular meetings. Held biennially at the foreign ministers’ level and annually at the deputy ministers and senior officials’ level, the forum underscores the deepening relationship.

Aboul-Gheit mentioned that China has invited numerous Arab leaders to this conference, enhancing bilateral relations. Reflecting on his participation in the 2020 forum in Beijing, he described the discussions as intense and warm, demonstrating a mutual commitment to building strong relations.

The forum, according to Aboul-Gheit, significantly bolsters China-Arab ties by enhancing political, economic, and cultural cooperation. He pointed to the increased dialogue initiatives and practical cooperation, exemplified by the first China-Arab States Summit in Riyadh in December 2022. He stressed the importance of Arab countries being more receptive to China’s developing economic power and technological advancements.

Highlighting the importance of periodic follow-ups, Aboul-Gheit noted that the forum’s executive program ensures the implementation of decisions and declarations. He emphasized the need for both sides to commit to their agreements for the forum’s future development.

In November 2023, China and Jordan signed a memorandum to jointly promote the Belt and Road Initiative, with all 22 Arab nations now part of this cooperation. Aboul-Gheit stated that the Belt and Road Initiative significantly enhances China-Arab cooperation.

Discussing efforts to build an Arab-China community with a shared future, Aboul-Gheit pointed to mutual trust and win-win cooperation. He praised the forum’s 19 working mechanisms, covering diverse sectors such as culture, women’s rights, trade, and production, which require innovation and expert collaboration.

To further people-to-people exchanges, he stressed translating books between Chinese and Arabic and hosting cultural activities to foster vibrant cultural relations.

