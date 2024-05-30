UAE launches Smart Mission in Seoul

This aims to provide full consular services around the clock, using ultra-modern technologies including artificial intelligence (AI)….reports Asian Lite News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has announced the launch of the first Smart Mission in Seoul, which aims to provide full consular services around the clock, using ultra-modern technologies including artificial intelligence (AI).

The mission was introduced during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, to the Republic of Korea, for the purpose of enhancing cooperation between both countries across various fields.



The initiative’s launch was attended by His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Hong Seok-in, Ambassador and Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea; His Excellency Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; His Excellency Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs; and His Excellency Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea.



The UAE Smart Mission in Korea is part of an initiative carried out in line with the “UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence” and the “UAE Strategy for Government Services”. The initiative aims to provide consular services using a variety of leading-edge technologies, AI, and sophisticated solutions, aiming to eliminate bureaucracy and increase customer satisfaction.

To achieve integration with government entities, the initiative has been implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and linked to supportive back-end systems that operate and manage the services provided in the mission, in addition to collaborating with national companies to deliver and deploy the latest advanced technologies in artificial intelligence and update them continuously.



The mission provides all consular services, including document authentication service, issuing return documents, Tawajudi registration, and addressing urgent concerns of UAE nationals. Furthermore, UAE nationals are able to make enquiries and receive real-time responses via a hologram service available in Arabic, Korean, and English.

On this occasion, His Excellency Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, stated: “Launching the Seoul Smart Consulate – as the first mission to utilize modern technology to provide consular services in the world – is regarded as a pioneering step in applying AI to serve our customers in in a faster and more efficient way.

This reflects the commitment of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide the latest technologies to facilitate procedures and enhance the customer experience in UAE missions around the world”.

