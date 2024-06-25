Dubai announces Dh30b rain drainage network

The ‘Tasreef’ project, will enhance the capacity of Dubai’s rainwater drainage system by 700%, covering all areas of the emirate….reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the ‘Tasreef’ project aimed at developing Dubai’s rainwater drainage network. Featuring a total cost of AED30 billion, the initiative is one of the emirate’s largest strategic infrastructure projects. The ‘Tasreef’ project, will enhance the capacity of Dubai’s rainwater drainage system by 700%, covering all areas of the emirate.

The project was approved in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasised that the continuous enhancement of Dubai’s sustainable infrastructure is integral to its growth and prosperity. The initiative aims to create a drainage infrastructure that is advanced, safe, flexible, and ready to face future challenges.

“Today, we approved an integrated project to develop Dubai’s rainwater drainage network at a cost of AED30 billion. The largest rainwater collection project in a single system in the region, the initiative will increase the capacity of the drainage network in the emirate by 700%, ensuring the emirate’s readiness to face future climate-related challenges,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Covering all areas of Dubai, the project will raise the drainage network’s capacity to more than 20 million cubic metres of water daily, meeting our needs for the next hundred years. We have directed the immediate implementation of the project, which will be completed in phases by 2033. Dubai continues to drive infrastructure and urban advancements, enhancing safety and security for everyone living in the emirate,” His Highness further said.

Resilient infrastructure

The strategic project is a continuation of drainage projects launched by Dubai in 2019, covering the Expo Dubai area, Al Maktoum International Airport City, and Jebel Ali. It supports Dubai’s plans and strategies for developing a flexible, advanced, and future-ready infrastructure. As a sustainable strategic project, it addresses future climate change impacts, such as increased rainfall, with a network designed to seamlessly adapt to all rainfall events.

Dubai Municipality will implement the project, adhering to the highest global technical and engineering standards. This initiative aligns with the Municipality’s strategic goals for the integrated management of rainwater drainage and the sewage system, and underscores its commitment to infrastructure projects that enhance sustainability and quality of life in Dubai. It also supports Dubai’s comprehensive development plans, boosts its global competitiveness, and further improves its quality of life indicators.

Massive capacity

The ‘Tasreef’ project aims to enhance rainwater and surface water drainage services with a sophisticated and highly efficient infrastructure, improving operational efficiencies and reducing costs associated with station construction, operations and maintenance by 20% and increasing the network’s lifespan.

Additionally, the rainwater drainage capacity through tunnels will reach 20 million cubic metres per day, with a flow capacity of 230 cubic metres per second, making it the largest rainwater collection project in a single system in the region.

Advanced tunnelling equipment

The project will utilise the latest Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM), the largest of their kind in the Middle East, known for their efficiency, speed, and high precision in excavation, and their ability to handle various topographical conditions. These machines feature automated control systems that enable continuous monitoring and data analysis, with advanced safety systems to ensure the safety of workers and equipment.

The meeting held to approve the project was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of His Highness The Dubai Ruler’s Court; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul, Director General of Dubai’s State Security Department; Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar and Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); and Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality.

