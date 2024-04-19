Dubai to develop plan for tackling weather emergencies

The directive came during a meeting His Highness held with heads of Dubai Government entities….reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has directed heads of Dubai Government entities to develop a comprehensive proactive plan to further enhance Dubai’s preparedness for dealing with unexpected weather conditions.

The directive came during a meeting His Highness held with heads of Dubai Government entities.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the rapid progress achieved in restoring normalcy across Dubai following the severe weather conditions.

He stated that the challenges Dubai encountered in recent days provide an opportunity for the emirate to enhance its emergency response systems and create a new mechanism backed by proactive plans to manage various scenarios.

Sheikh Hamdan said he is closely monitoring the situation along with government entities to address the challenges that emergency response teams faced following the extreme weather.

He further said that Dubai, guided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, seeks to continuously learn from past experiences and develop proactive plans to deal with all challenges. Adverse weather conditions have offered an opportunity for further improvement in the emirate’s crisis readiness plans, he added. The safety of every citizen, resident and visitor continues to be the Dubai Government’s highest priority.

The meeting was attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Director-General of the Office of the Crown Prince of Dubai; Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Major General Talal Humaid Belhoul, Director-General of Dubai State Security; Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar, and Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director-General of Dubai Civil Defense; and Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed about the efforts of government entities to ensure the seamless delivery of services to members of the community.

ALSO READ: Pavegen plans to plant 1000 mangrove trees in UAE

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]