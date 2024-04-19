Egypt Appeals for Peace in Middle East

Egypt expressed deep concern over the continued mutual escalation between Israel and Iran…reports Asian Lite News

Egypt has urged Iran and Israel to exercise restraint and avoid plunging the region into conflict, a foreign ministry statement said.

Egypt expressed deep concern over the continued mutual escalation between Israel and Iran and warned of the consequences of expanding the conflict in the region and its dangerous impact on the safety and security of its people.

Oman, meanwhile, has condemned an suspected Israeli attack on the Iranian province of Isfahan as well the repeated Israeli attacks in the region, a foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement.

The Gulf state urged the international community to address the roots of tension and conflict through dialogue, diplomacy and political solutions. It also called for focusing on ceasefire efforts in Gaza and reaching “a just and permanent solution for the Palestinian cause in order to restore security, stability and comprehensive peace in the whole region.”

