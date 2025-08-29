Egypt, UAE forge strong Arab unity

The Prime Minister emphasised that continued consultation and coordination between Cairo and Abu Dhabi are central to dealing with issues of common concern…reports Asian Lite News

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has underlined that the recent visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Egypt and his meeting with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reaffirm the strength and depth of the two nations’ partnership. He described Egypt-UAE relations as a model of Arab cooperation that reflects solidarity in addressing pressing regional challenges.

Speaking at the start of the Egyptian government’s weekly Cabinet meeting in New Alamein City, Madbouli said the discussions between the two leaders symbolised a shared vision for the future of the Arab world. He stressed that Cairo is determined to enhance this strategic partnership in ways that fulfil the aspirations of both peoples, especially amid regional turbulence.

The Prime Minister emphasised that continued consultation and coordination between Cairo and Abu Dhabi are central to dealing with issues of common concern, particularly the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the broader goal of regional stability. According to him, the depth of engagement between the two leaders highlights the trust and commitment needed to strengthen Arab solidarity at a time of shifting international dynamics.

Madbouli also noted that Egypt and the UAE have worked closely to align their positions on regional and international matters, ensuring that cooperation not only serves their national interests but also promotes security and stability across the Middle East.

Beyond political ties, he highlighted the flourishing cooperation in critical sectors such as energy, investment, and economic development. He pointed to ongoing initiatives aimed at expanding trade and investment opportunities, supporting Egypt’s development agenda, and reinforcing the UAE’s role as a key partner in regional growth.

He added that both countries are committed to widening this cooperation to encompass sustainable development and innovation, in line with the UAE’s emphasis on future-focused investments and Egypt’s drive to modernise its economy.

The Prime Minister concluded by reiterating that Egypt values its bond with the UAE not merely as a bilateral relationship but as a model of how Arab nations can work together to address shared challenges and achieve comprehensive development across the region.