Foods, Medicines: UAE’s Unwavering Support to Gaza Continues

The UAE dispatched five automatic bakeries to the Egyptian city of El Arish, ahead of their entry into the Gaza….reports Asian Lite News

The UAE continues its unwavering support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip through the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On Sunday, the initiative delivered over 124,000 parcels comprising food items, medical supplies, hygiene kits for children and the elderly, lighting projectors, and blankets. Distribution included 183 food parcels, 23 hygiene kits, food baskets for children, 1,040 heavy winter clothing items, 3,402 undergarments parcels, and 38 blankets.

The operation supports 28 charity kitchens that provided 13,280 meals distributed to 53,120 beneficiaries. An additional 250 loaves of bread produced for 2,500 beneficiaries through a subsidised bread project.

The UAE dispatched five automatic bakeries to the Egyptian city of El Arish, ahead of their entry into the Gaza.

As of February 17th, the UAE’s aid to Palestinians under Operation “Gallant Knight 3” surpassed 15,700 tons, facilitated by the dispatch of 162 cargo planes. Moreover, the UAE established six desalination plants, capable of producing 1.2 million gallons per day, directly benefiting Gaza residents.

ALSO READ: UAE President, King of Bahrain discuss fraternal relations

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]