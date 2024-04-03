France introduces Gaza ceasefire resolution at UNSC

It condemns “sexual violence including rape used as a weapon of war, committed by Hamas and other terrorist groups,” and calls for accountability for such crimes…reports Asian Lite News

France on Monday announced that it will introduce a “comprehensive” UN Security Council draft resolution that calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Nicolas de Riviere, France’s permanent representative to the UN, told reporters in New York that the new draft “deals with the most pressing matters. It calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza without a time limitation. It also demands the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages.

“It condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place on Oct. 7, and it demands immediate and full humanitarian access.”

The text, a copy of which was obtained by Arab News, calls for “an immediate ceasefire guaranteeing the protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel as well as the massive delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population of Gaza.”

The draft also requests that the UN secretary general develop options for a UN role to monitor the ceasefire in Gaza.

It also demands the “immediate and unconditional release” of all hostages held by “Hamas and other terrorist groups,” as well as ensuring humane treatment of, and immediate humanitarian access to, the hostages.

The French resolution condemns “in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups” on Oct. 7, 2023, and the taking of hostages.

It condemns “sexual violence including rape used as a weapon of war, committed by Hamas and other terrorist groups,” and calls for accountability for such crimes.

It also demands “immediate, full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to the civilian population throughout” Gaza, which is facing “alarming levels of acute food insecurity.”

It further demands the opening of all crossing points into and inside the Palestinian enclave, as well as the opening of Israel’s Ashdod port and a land route from Jordan to Gaza.

The draft resolution also addresses reconstruction, recovery and governance of Gaza. It calls for a “sustainable solution” to the situation there, stressing the importance of “the re-establishment of effective control over the Gaza Strip by the Palestinian Authority and of ensuring contiguity with Jerusalem and the West Bank.”

It also calls on the international community to support the PA “as it progressively assumes its responsibilities in the Gaza Strip.”

ALSO READ-Jaishankar Expresses Confidence in India’s UNSC Bid

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]