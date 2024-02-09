Gargash meets UN special envoy to Yemen

Dr. Anwar Gargash affirmed the UAE’s support for the international efforts made to end the Yemeni crisis…reports Asian Lite News

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, yesterday met with Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen, and discussed with him the latest developments in the Yemeni crisis and the efforts to find a lasting solution that ends the humanitarian suffering of the Yemeni people.

During the meeting, Dr. Anwar Gargash affirmed the UAE’s support for the international efforts made to end the Yemeni crisis and its repercussions on the stability of the region, praising the vital role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in this regard.

In a related context, Hans Grundberg expressed his deep concern about the repercussions of the attacks on maritime navigation in the Bab el-Mandeb and Red Sea regions, and the importance of preserving the security of the region and the interests of its countries and peoples within the framework of international laws and norms.

For his part, the UN envoy reviewed the latest developments in the Yemeni issue and his discussions with all international, regional and local parties.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Hamad Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Yemen.

