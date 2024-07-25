UAE welcomes deal between Yemeni rivals

The Ministry commended the efforts of the UN and its special envoy to reach a comprehensive and sustainable solution to the Yemeni crisis…reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the announcement of the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, on reaching an agreement between the Yemeni parties with respect to airlines and the banking sector.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) regarded the agreement as a positive step towards a political solution in Yemen that would achieve the aspirations of its brotherly people for security, development, and stability.

The Ministry commended the efforts of the UN and its special envoy to reach a comprehensive and sustainable solution to the Yemeni crisis that would enhance peace and stability in Yemen and the region.

Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s support for all regional and international efforts to bring stability to Yemen, and commitment to stand by the brotherly people of Yemen and uphold their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity.

The UN envoy for Yemen said on Tuesday that the Yemeni government and the Houthi group agreed to end the banking dispute and resume flights from Houthi-held capital Sanaa, in a deal mediated by Saudi Arabia.

The Yemeni government and the Houthi group informed a day earlier the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, that they agreed to de-escalate on these matters, said the statement, adding Grundberg appreciated the Saudi facilitating role in the deal.

The two sides agreed on “canceling all the recent decisions and procedures against banks by both sides, resuming Yemenia Airways’ flights between Sanaa and Jordan and increasing the number of flights to three daily flights, and operating flights to Cairo and India daily or as needed,” it noted.

“Grundberg stressed the need for the parties to collaborate towards an economy that benefits all Yemenis and supports the implementation of a nationwide ceasefire and the resumption of an inclusive political process,” it added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Houthi top negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam confirmed the deal, considering it as a significant breakthrough, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

Last month, the Yemeni government withdrew its license and stopped operations of six banks in the Houthi-held Sanaa after they refused to relocate to Aden, Yemen’s temporary capital.

It also suspended flights from and to Sanaa airport after the Houthi group seized three passenger planes of Yemenia Airways, the natural carrier of Yemen, to press the government to increase the number of flights from Sanaa to Jordan.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014, when the Houthis seized control of much of northern Yemen, forcing the internationally recognized government out of the capital Sanaa.

ALSO READ: Bangladeshis to face trial for rioting in UAE

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]