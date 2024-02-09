Gaza: Arab FMs meet in Riyadh

Attendees included UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatar’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry, and Jordan’s Ayman Al-Safadi….reports Asian Lite News

The foreign ministers of the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan convened in Riyadh for consultations on the situation in Gaza Strip amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Attendees included UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatar’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry, and Jordan’s Ayman Al-Safadi.

The ministers were welcomed at King Khaled International Airport by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji.

In their meeting, the ministers emphasized the need to end the war on the Gaza Strip, reach an immediate and complete ceasefire, ensure the protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, and lift all restrictions that impede the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

They expressed their support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), urging all its supporters to play their role in supporting humanitarian missions for Palestinian refugees.

They also stressed the importance of taking irreversible steps to implement the two-state solution and recognize the state of Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant international resolutions, reiterating that Gaza Strip is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory, and expressing their categorical rejection for all forced displacement operations.

Peace deal with Saudi Arabia

Israel President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday afternoon met at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is visiting Israel and the region.

President Herzog thanked Blinken and the Biden Administration for their support saying, “President Biden has been a longstanding friend of the State of Israel, he cares for its security, and is following in the footsteps of giants such as President Harry Truman, in understanding that the bond between Israel and the United States serves both nations and serves the national interests of the United States of America. And I’m very grateful and honoured to repeat our gratitude again.”

Herzog went on to describe the current situation faced by Israelis held hostage in Gaza as “dire” and that, “clearly Hamas is violating every rule of human behaviour in this respect.”

“We do not have a war with the citizens of Gaza, added Herzog. “We have a war with Hamas.”

Herzog also said that he hopes there is a “ray of hope” there will be normalization of ties between Israel and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Secretly Blinken responded that he “very much” appreciates Israel’s emphasis on the “imperative of protecting civilians and providing humanitarian assistance to those in need” in Gaza.

On the Arab world, Blinken said that from his visits to various countries he believes there is “a very positive, powerful future that is possible, that genuinely integrates Israel into the region and addresses its most profound security needs to be able to live in peace and genuine security.

UAE maritime hospital sails to aid Gazans

The UAE has set sail a fully integrated maritime hospital for Al Arish, Egypt, to provide necessary medical support to the Palestinian people.

This initiative aligns with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide all forms of support and assistance to the people of the Gaza Strip, as part of the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation.

The hospital, which sailed from Khalifa Port and is being established in cooperation with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and AD Ports Group, includes a medical and administrative staff of 100 people from various specialities, including anaesthesia, general surgery, orthopaedics, and emergency medicine, as well as nurses and paramedics.

The hospital has a capacity of 100 beds, as well as operating and intensive care rooms, a radiology unit, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and medical warehouses, in addition to an evacuation helicopter, a medical evacuation boat, and ambulances equipped with the latest medical equipment.

The maritime hospital is an additional step complementing the operations of the 200-bed UAE field hospital, which was inaugurated on 3rd December, 2023, with a medical staff of 64 volunteers from 17 nationalities, including 48 men and 16 women. The UAE field hospital has performed more than 555 major and delicate surgeries, and has treated over 4,038 cases during the past months.

