GCC, EU Discuss Schengen Visa Waiver For GCC Citizens

Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), and Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary-General of the European Union’s (EU) External Action Service, discussed GCC-European bilateral relations in light of the strategic partnership between the GCC and the EU, including discussions on the visa waiver process for GCC citizens in the Schengen area.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the meeting held in Brussels on Monday discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the GCC and the EU and emphasised the importance of collective action between the two sides to address current challenges.

Meanwhile, Al-Budaiwi also met with Margaritis Schinas, Vice-President of the European Commission responsible for promoting the European way of life in the European Commission in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

During the meeting, Al-Budaiwi emphasised the importance of unifying all efforts that contribute to promoting the concepts of human life, especially in light of the conflicts and crises that have claimed the lives of innocent people worldwide.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to enhance coordination and consultation between the two sides to achieve the concepts of security and stability, deepen mutual trust, and cooperate in all areas of “common interest” in order to achieve common interests, including respect for all viewpoints, principles and concepts.

Several topics were also discussed, most notably a review of the strategic and close relations between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union, in addition to discussing the latest developments related to the process of exempting citizens of the GCC countries from the Schengen visa, and exchanging views on the latest developments in the issues raised on the regional and international arenas.

Al-Budaiwi also met with Beate Gemender, Acting Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate for Migration and Home Affairs.

During the meeting, several topics were discussed, most notably the Schengen visa exemption process for citizens of the GCC countries, the cooperation mechanism between the GCC and the European Union in the field of migration and development, and a review of the efforts of the two sides in this field and ways to develop and enhance them in a way that serves common goals.

Beate Geminder also praised the efforts of the GCC countries towards strengthening cooperation with the European Union, in many fields, especially mentioning cooperation in the field of combating terrorism, and the constant keenness of the GCC countries to communicate with the European side, and to hold joint workshops in this field.

