Germany, France condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza schools

France also condemned Israel’s recent deadly air strikes on schools sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza, declaring such tactics “unacceptable.”…reports Asian Lite News

Germany said Wednesday that a deadly Israeli strike on a school in southern Gaza being used as a shelter was “unacceptable” and called for a rapid investigation into the incident.

“People seeking shelter in schools getting killed is unacceptable. Civilians, especially children, must not get caught in the crossfire,” the foreign ministry posted on X. “The repeated attacks on schools by the Israeli army must stop and an investigation must come quickly.”

France also condemned Israel’s recent deadly air strikes on schools sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza, declaring such tactics “unacceptable.”

“We call for these strikes to be fully investigated,” the foreign ministry said, highlighting a strike on Tuesday on a school near the southern city of Khan Younis.

Since Israeli forces returned to the northern Gaza area of Shejaya, where Hamas is trying to reestablish itself, troops have killed more than 150 terrorists and destroyed six “significant” tunnels, the Israel Defence Forces said on Wednesday.

Soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade and Yahalom, an elite combat engineering unit, have been fighting above and below ground in Shejaya since June 27.

According to the army, soldiers have killed more than 150 terrorists in close-quarters combat, destroyed booby-trapped buildings, and seized weapons and intelligence documents.

Six significant tunnels running about six kilometers long have been destroyed and soldiers are continuing their searches. In some of the tunnel branches, hideouts, command and control centers, weapons and intelligence documents were found.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 116 remaining hostages, more than 30 are believed dead.

ALSO READ-US to deploy long-range weapons in Germany

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]