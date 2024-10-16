GITEX showcases cybersecurity, AI technologies

Yesterday’s “AI Super Tuesday” event, dedicated to AI technologies and innovations, presented the most groundbreaking innovations helping shape the future of society and industry….reports Asian Lite News

GITEX Global 2024 is showcasing the latest advancements in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Today, the event started with “Cybersecurity Day,” exploring the emerging threats landscape, counter-infringement strategies, and tools organisations require in an increasingly digital world.

As AI takes centre stage in drug discovery, the world could soon witness the most significant shift in medicine since the advent of modern pharmaceuticals. But with such rapid advancements, a mesmerising Tuesday session – ‘The Next Leap in Medicine: Are we on the Edge of a Breakthrough?’ – saw experts discuss whether AI transformation is fast approaching or further away than some anticipate.

Dr. Shameer Khader, Global Head and Executive Director – Computational Biology Cluster, Precision Medicine and Computational Biology at global pharmaceutical company Sanofi, said, “Drug discovery on average takes 10-15 years and one project around $1.5-2 billion in cost. Is that something sustainable? The model must change, and we should harness AI capabilities and value across the ecosystem. We should optimise every single process to reduce development costs, streamline the drug discovery lifestyle, and build data disease models and infrastructure.”

In a special case study, audiences became acquainted with ‘BabyX’ – an interactive simulation of a lifelike infant through AI. This virtual animated baby learns and reacts like a human infant with a built-in virtual brain with a detailed likeness to that of a human.

Functioning through biological AI and an operating system called Brain Language, stimulated neurochemical reactions help BabyX decide how she will react – something that could prove revolutionary in the future AI economy.

Elsewhere on the Super AI Tuesday agenda, another applauded show illustrated how high-performance computing is steering humanity’s quest for the next generation of aircraft. During ‘Quantum Maturation: Introducing The “Quantum Mobility Quest”, companies were urged to move beyond the physical limits of present-day

UAE-based Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by generative AI, unveiled its Intelli Platform, an AI-powered management and operations platform that lets cities, transport, energy, and infrastructure organisations immediately use Generative AI.

GITEX Editions also presents Intelligent Connectivity with visitors set to explore how industry leaders can bridge digital divides and harness emerging technology to drive innovation and economic growth.

The World Future Economy Digital Leaders Summit also continues with another star-studded cast of world-renowned experts and innovative minds.

Digital Dubai, Microsoft ink AI deal

Digital Dubai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft UAE, a subsidiary wholly-owned by Microsoft Corporation, aimed at enhancing collaboration in technological innovations and ensuring their effective and impactful application.

This collaboration is designed to ensure institutional integration among government entities, the UAE citizens and residents of Dubai.

Signing ceremony took place on the Digital Dubai platform within the Dubai Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2024. The agreement was signed on behalf of Digital Dubai by its Director-General, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, and on behalf of Microsoft UAE by Naim Yazbeck, its General Manager.

The agreement emphasises Microsoft’s commitment to launching a comprehensive initiative aimed at developing skills in the field of artificial intelligence to support Digital Dubai’s efforts in this domain, which shapes the current phase of digital transformation.

Microsoft will support Digital Dubai’s vision of digitising life in Dubai by enhancing future skills across various dimensions, with a focus on qualifying AI administrative staff, as well as AI executives who oversee the development of AI strategies within the Dubai government.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, welcomed this collaboration, which contributes to enhancing digital transformation in Dubai.

He said, “Our partnership with Microsoft UAE aligns with our approach to building global collaborations to achieve common objectives. It reflects the mutual trust between us and our partners as well as our joint commitment to working together in light of the rapid global changes, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence and industrial revolution technologies in general.”

Al Mansoori added, “Dubai has always been and continues to be a key destination for major global companies known for their innovation and leadership. Through this collective journey, these companies, led by Microsoft, have played a significant role in shaping Dubai’s digital landscape and have been part of the success story that has made Dubai an inspiring global narrative. We are pleased to elevate this relationship to a new level of partnership by making artificial intelligence a central pillar of our collaboration.”

For his part, Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, stated, “Artificial intelligence is a central pillar of Dubai’s vision as a digital city, and it is crucial to equip government employees with the necessary technologies and knowledge that support Dubai’s objectives. We are pleased to partner with Digital Dubai to develop skills of national human resources in AI, reaffirming Microsoft’s firm commitment to empowering government employees to drive digital transformation, improve public service quality, and contribute to enhancing Dubai position as a global leader in AI innovation.”

The agreement provides for qualifying and training developers in artificial intelligence domains, as well as providing suitable content to raise awareness among the broader population, equipping them with the fundamental concepts of artificial intelligence.

This initiative supports Digital Dubai’s efforts to bridge digital skill gaps and prepare individuals and jobseekers for future opportunities.

