Hamas Must Be Dismantled, Israeli Minister Tells US Envoy

On Thursday Israel’s Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant met with White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Their discussion focused on efforts to return 134 hostages home, operational developments in Hamas strongholds in central and southern Gaza, and humanitarian aid efforts facilitated by Israel, together with US leadership and international partners.

Minister Gallant stressed the importance of dismantling remaining Hamas battalions in central and southern Gaza.

Minister Gallant also raised the issue of Iranian aggression via its proxies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen, and discussed its various activities aimed at smuggling weapons and explosives to Israeli territory and destabilizing the region.

Gallant expressed his appreciation to Mr. McGurk for his leadership and personal commitment to addressing the hostage issue, as well as his strong stance against terrorism and in support of Israel’s defence. Their discussion reflects the powerful bond between the United States and Israel and close coordination between the administrations.

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said only heavy pressure on Hamas will lead to a negotiated release of the hostages held in Gaza.

“The most effective way to promote a deal for the release of the abductees is the continuation of military pressure. About the terrorist organization Hamas, only if they feel personal danger will they be willing to negotiate for the release of all our abductees,” Katz told American Jewish leaders visiting Jerusalem.

“That is why we will continue the war – until we release the abductees and dismantle Hamas,” Katz said. (ANI/TPS)

