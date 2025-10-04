Hamas agrees to release all hostages

Hamas agrees to release all Israeli hostages under Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, backed by global powers and the UN, paving the way for regional stability.

Hamas has formally agreed to release all Israeli hostages, whether dead or alive, and transfer Gaza’s administration to an independent Palestinian technocrats’ body, in line with the 20-point Gaza peace plan introduced by US President Donald Trump earlier this week.

In a statement released on Telegram, the group said it was ready to immediately enter negotiations through mediators to work out the details of the agreement. Hamas also clarified that other matters outlined in Trump’s plan, including the future governance of Gaza and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, would be addressed through a comprehensive Palestinian national framework, in which the group would participate responsibly. The statement emphasised that Arab and Islamic support would underpin this process.

The announcement marks a historic shift for the militant organisation, signalling a willingness to cooperate with international mediators and engage in structured governance reforms. Analysts noted that this development could pave the way for long-term stability in the Gaza Strip after years of violent conflict.

Trump Urges Israel to Halt Bombing, Ensures International Support

President Trump welcomed Hamas’ commitment and called on Israel to immediately cease its military operations in Gaza to ensure the hostages’ safe and swift release. Speaking on social media, Trump expressed confidence that Hamas was ready to honour a lasting peace agreement, emphasising that the initiative extended beyond Gaza to encompass broader Middle East stability.

“This is not about Gaza alone; this is about long-sought peace in the Middle East,” Trump wrote. “Israel must immediately stop the bombing so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly. It’s far too dangerous to do that otherwise.”

Trump also thanked key regional partners for their mediation efforts, including Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan. He noted that these nations had worked tirelessly to support the peace plan and ensure international coordination, highlighting the unprecedented level of collaboration in addressing the Gaza conflict.

“The support of these countries has been invaluable,” Trump said in a video message released by the White House. “This is a very special day. Many people have fought so hard, and we are very close to achieving peace in the Middle East.”

Israel Prepares for Hostage Release Amid International Oversight

Following Hamas’ announcement, the Israel Defence Forces confirmed they were preparing to implement the first stage of Trump’s peace plan, which includes freeing hostages currently held in Gaza. Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held consultations with top military officials to assess operational readiness, ensuring that the plan would proceed in coordination with both political and international directives.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office indicated that Israel would continue to work closely with the United States to facilitate the process, stressing that all actions would be consistent with Trump’s vision for a safe and orderly resolution. A statement initially posted on X confirming Israel’s full cooperation was later deleted, but officials reaffirmed ongoing support for the peace efforts.

The United Nations also responded positively to the development. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed Hamas’ statement and urged all parties to seize the opportunity for a permanent ceasefire, immediate and unconditional release of hostages, and full humanitarian access. He praised Qatar and Egypt for their mediation and reiterated the UN’s commitment to supporting efforts to prevent further suffering in Gaza.

A Historic Step Toward Regional Stability

Analysts view the agreement as a historic breakthrough, reflecting unprecedented coordination among global and regional powers. The involvement of multiple Arab nations, along with the United States and the United Nations, underscores the international commitment to resolving the decades-long conflict in Gaza.

Experts note that while the deal still requires careful negotiation and implementation, Hamas’ willingness to cooperate represents a significant step toward reducing hostilities and rebuilding governance structures in the Gaza Strip. Humanitarian organisations have welcomed the prospect of an end to hostilities, which could allow for critical aid to reach civilians and address urgent needs in the territory.

The peace plan also highlights the strategic role of Qatar and other mediators in facilitating dialogue between conflicting parties, reinforcing the importance of diplomatic channels in conflict resolution. With global attention focused on Gaza, the coming weeks will be critical in translating agreements on paper into tangible results for civilians and hostages alike.

As international mediators and parties on the ground continue discussions, hopes are high that the hostages will be safely returned to their families and that Gaza can begin a path toward stability, reconstruction, and peace after years of violence and humanitarian crisis.