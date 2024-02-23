Journey Through Indian Art History

A segment of the exhibition has been dedicated to the work of Bengal masters and modernists, including artists like Purna Chandra Chakraborthy, Bijan Choudhury, Prokash Karmakar, Isha Mahammad, Rabin Dutta, Shyamal Mukherjee and Chiitrovanu Mazumdar…reports Asian Lite News

Gallery G in Bengaluru is set to hold ‘The Masters & The Modern: An Amalgamation of the Old & New World Classics’ (February 26 to March 31), an exhibition that bridges the historical depth and contemporary vitality of Indian art.

The exhibition is a tribute to the major figures of Indian art such as V.S. Gaitonde, whose abstract canvases are meditation in colour and form; M.F. Husain, whose prolific output has depicted the vibrancy of Indian ethos and mythology; F.N. Souza, renowned for his stark, powerful imagery; and Ganesh Pyne, known for his depiction of romanticism and fantasy.

Also on display will be the works of modern maestros, including Ram Kumar, whose art is a calming journey from city to landscape; Kalal Laxma Goud, whose etchings and paintings bring forth the rawness of rural India with a modernist flair; K.G. Subramanyan, whose artworks are a dialogue between traditional Indian aesthetics and contemporary sensibilities; Badri Narayan, whose storybook-like paintings invite viewers into whimsical worlds; Achuthan Kudallur, whose abstract interpretations explore the confluence of emotion and colour; and Jogen Chowdhury, known for his distinctive style that merges the personal with the universal, marked by an intricate detailing and a deep understanding of the socio-political fabric of India.

A segment of the exhibition has been dedicated to the work of Bengal masters and modernists, including artists like Purna Chandra Chakraborthy, Bijan Choudhury, Prokash Karmakar, Isha Mahammad, Rabin Dutta, Shyamal Mukherjee and Chiitrovanu Mazumdar.

Driven by a desire to revive traditional Indian art forms and themes, these Bengal artists depict mythological and spiritual themes, focusing on the inherent beauty and spirituality of Indian culture.

Their delicate, lyrical style with softer colours stands in stark contrast to the bold colours, dynamic compositions, and experimental techniques adopted by the Bombay Progressives and artists who followed in their footsteps.

Archana Shenoy, curator of the exhibition shares, “This exhibition is a homage to the enduring spirit of Indian art, celebrating its rich history and the continuous evolution that propels it into the future. It is a platform where the timeless works of our masters and the innovative explorations of modern artists converge, offering a narrative that is both reflective and forward-thinking.”

