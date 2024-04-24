Hamdan lauds Dubai’s resilience

Sheikh Hamdan commended the efforts of government and emergency response teams…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, praised Dubai’s ability to overcome challenges and emphasised that the emirate – under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai – will continue to strengthen its standing as a global role model in every respect notwithstanding situations like the extreme weather events it experienced earlier in April.

Chairing a meeting of The Executive Council of Dubai today, Sheikh Hamdan commended the efforts of government and emergency response teams, including the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in facing up to the testing situation brought on by the severe weather conditions.

Sheikh Hamdan also praised businesses, the wider community and volunteers for their cooperation and solidarity. “Dubai has once again demonstrated the strength and cohesiveness of its society; one that is based on unity, solidarity and readiness to face and overcome challenges. Dubai is blessed with its people and, on behalf of the leadership, we say: thank you.”

The meeting at Emirates Towers was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that Dubai is on track to realise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to be among the world’s most prepared, resilient and agile cities, capable of turning challenges into opportunities.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his confidence in Dubai’s ability to address extreme weather events, given the competence displayed by teams who worked tirelessly before, during and after the heavy downpours to restore normalcy. He acknowledged the spirit of preparedness, oneness and cooperation amongst Dubai’s community, government and businesses that helped limit the impact of the extreme weather situation. He added that the experience serves as an opportunity to further enhance the emirate’s emergency responses in the future.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan directed government entities to develop a comprehensive proactive plan to deal with extreme weather events. The Council also reviewed Dubai’s efforts to deal with the adverse weather situations that have impacted the region. More than 25,000 personnel and volunteers participated in the emergency response, in addition to around 5,000 security patrols, emergency vehicles, tankers, buses, and water pump operators.

