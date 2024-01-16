Houthis hit US-owned ship  

Residents in the Jahaf district reported a massive explosion on Monday after a ballistic missile fell in a hilly part of the district….reports Asian Lite News

The UK Maritime Trade Operations organization said it received reports of a missile hitting a ship southeast of Yemen’s southern city of Aden, shortly after residents in the central province of Al-Bayda and neighboring Abyan province reported seeing a missile fired from a Houthi-controlled area.

UKMTO “has received a report of an incident 95NM South East of Aden, Yemen. Master reports port side of vessel hit from above by a missile,” the agency said.

The warning came roughly an hour after locals in Abyan’s Lawdar district — which is close to the missile’s supposed launch site — reported seeing a missile launched from Houthi-controlled territory in Al-Bayda’s Mukayras fly over their neighborhoods.

“The missile was launched at around 3:55 p.m. from a hilly position held by the Houthis in Mukayras, and residents heard an explosion and observed missile smoke in the sky,” Mohsen Al-Markhi, a journalist from Lawder said.

Another missile launched by the Houthis exploded near a village in the southern province of Al-Dhale on Monday, only hours after the US shot down a Houthi missile aimed at a US Navy ship in the Red Sea.

Residents in the Jahaf district reported a massive explosion on Monday after a ballistic missile fell in a hilly part of the district.

Residents say the missile was not targeting their neighborhoods and landed before it reached its intended target.

Yemen’s Defense Ministry news site reported that the ballistic missile was fired from the Houthi-controlled Al-Jaefri village in Al-Dhale and detonated in an area between two minor villages in Jahaf.

Since the start of the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea in November, residents across Yemen, primarily those living in or near Houthi-controlled territory, have reported seeing Houthi missiles and drones flying over their areas, while others exploded near their farms after failing to reach their targets.

This comes as the US Central Command said that an anti-ship missile launched by the Houthis was shot down by a US fighter aircraft near Yemen’s coastal city of Hodeidah before reaching its target, the USS Laboon naval destroyer.

The Houthis pledged retaliation for the US and UK raids on regions under their control on Friday, adding they would not back down from assaults on any Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea.

According to the Houthis, their efforts are intended to push Israel to lift its siege of Gaza.

In Sanaa, the Houthis said that Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi called the leader of the militia’s Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, to denounce the UK and US strikes on Yemen and to urge them to continue their attacks on ships en route to Israel via the Red Sea.

“Raisi emphasized that Yemen’s move to safeguard international navigation and prohibit Israeli ships or those traveling to occupied Palestine from passing was courageous and prudent,” the official Houthi news agency quoted Raisi as saying to Al-Mashat.

Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, head of the militia’s Supreme Revolutionary Committee, said many ships had reported their destinations to them and alerted them that they had no ties with Israel while sailing through the Red Sea to avoid attacks following Houthi instructions to do so last week. He called on all such ships to follow suit.

In a post on X, Al-Houthi said: “We greet ships sailing through the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab, and the Arabian Sea that announce ‘We have no relationship with Israel.’”

