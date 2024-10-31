UAE celebrates Diwali

Many homes in Dubai have been aglow with Diwali decorations well in advance of the festival. The festive shopping rush for gifts, sweets, and décor has also been in full swing….reports Asian Lite News

UAE leaders have extended their warm wishes on the occasion of Diwali – the festival of lights –congratulating all those who celebrate it.

Tweeting in three languages, Hindi, English and Arabic, the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “Sincere best wishes to all those in the UAE and around the world celebrating Diwali. May the year ahead bring peace, health and happiness to you and your families.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai took to X to extend his greetings.

He said, “Warmest wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and across the world. May the festival of lights bring joy, peace, and safety to you and your loved ones. Let the light in your hearts guide you toward harmony, compassion, and shared understanding. Happy Diwali!”

Diwali, also called Deepavali, is the Hindu festival of lights, with variations celebrated in other Indian religions such as Jainism and Sikhism. It symbolises the spiritual “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance”.

This year, the festival falls on Thursday, October 31. Across the country, balconies are lit up with colorful lights, adding to the festive cheer. Many also create rangoli—intricate designs made from colored powder or flowers—outside their doors to welcome the goddess of wealth.

Diwali in Dubai

Global Village is hosting a Diwali celebration from 28th October to 3rd November, featuring Rangoli art painting, performances on the Main Stage, and fireworks. The Festival of Lights Market, presented by India Pavilion, will offer a Diwali shopping experience.

Dining options will showcase Indian culinary delights, from traditional street food at the Indian Chaat Bazaar to dining at several restaurants. Entry tickets are available via the Global Village mobile app, website, or on-site ticketing booths.

Several Dubai homes have been ready with the Diwali glow days and weeks before the actual days of the festival. Shopping spree for Diwali gifts, sweets and décor have been on full swing and a large number of people rushed to buy gold on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras which fell on Tuesday this time, Gulf News reported.

Some Indian schools in the UAE saw students and teachers celebrating the festival in colourful ethnic attire on Wednesday, the last working day before the four-day break they received for Diwali.

In the UAE, the festival goes global as non-Indians also join their Indian friends in the big Diwali bash.

In India, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended their greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday.

“On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad,” President Murmu said in a post on social media platform X.

In her message to the citizens, the President said: “Deepawali is a festival of happiness and joy. It is a celebration of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm by various communities and classes in India and abroad. This festival spreads hope for a bright future.”

“On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, we should resolve to enlighten our conscience and adopt good attitudes like love, compassion and social harmony. This festival is also an opportunity to help the deprived and the needy and share happiness with them. Let us take pride in the glorious culture of India by believing in goodness and take a pledge to build a healthy, prosperous and sensitive society and celebrate a pollution-free Deepawali,” she added.

Prime Minister Modi also took to X to extend his best wishes on Diwali. In a post, he said: “Many happy wishes to the countrymen on Deepawali. On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha.”

Home Minister Shah also extended his greetings to the people. “Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the festival of lights, Diwali. May this festival of lights bring new energy, health and prosperity in the lives of all of you,” he posted on X.

