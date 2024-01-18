India Ranks 4th Globally in Military Might

Special modifiers in the form of bonuses and penalties are applied to refine the list, which is compiled annually…reports Asian Lite News

India has successfully maintained its position as the fourth most powerful military in the world in the latest annual military strength assessment by Global Firepower (GFP).



The 2024 rankings reflect a consistent global military landscape, with the top four positions unchanged since the previous year.



The United States remains at the forefront, a position it has held since 2006. This dominance is not only in terms of sheer military strength but also extends to technological advancements, particularly in the medical, aerospace, and computer/telecom sectors.



The US military boasts an impressive array of 13,300 aircraft, which includes 983 attack helicopters, underlining its comprehensive military capabilities. The PowerIndex (PwrIdx) score for the United States stands at 0.0699, indicating a formidable military presence.



Following closely, Russia secures the second position with a PwrIdx of 0.0702. China, not far behind, is placed third with a score of 0.0706. These figures reflect the ongoing competition and close margins among the world’s leading military powers.



India’s Standing in the Global Arena



India’s military strength is significant, as evidenced by its consistent fourth-place ranking since 2006. With a PwrIdx score of 0.1023, India has consistently demonstrated durable military capabilities. However, the report did highlight that the gap between its score and those of the top three nations indicates areas for potential growth and development.



In a notable shift, South Korea has risen to the fifth position, overtaking the United Kingdom, which now ranks sixth. Japan and Turkey have also made upward moves, securing the seventh and eighth positions, respectively.



Pakistan, previously ranked seventh, has dropped to the ninth position. This shift could have major implications for the prevalent India-Pakistan diplomatic discourse. Italy remains steady in the top ten, securing the tenth spot. Iran and Israel have shown remarkable progress in their military capabilities. Iran improved its position to 14th up from 17th in 2022, coinciding with the significant defense MoU’s signed between India and Iran, while Israel climbed to the 17th spot from 18th.



Global PowerIndex: How was India Assessed?



The GFP ranking is a comprehensive evaluation of military capabilities across 145 countries. It considers various factors such as manpower, equipment, natural resources, finances, and geographical features across land, sea, and air. The PowerIndex score is calculated to provide a comparative measure of military strength, with a lower score indicating stronger capabilities. The perfect score in this index is “0.0000.”



Global Firepower’s methodology for ranking involves assessing countries on several parameters, including military and natural resources, industry, and available manpower. Special modifiers in the form of bonuses and penalties are applied to refine the list, which is compiled annually.



India’s consistent rank as the fourth most powerful military globally speaks to its its strategic importance and growing influence in international affairs. The GFP 2024 rankings provide valuable insights into the evolving dynamics of global military power and the crucial role of technological and resource-based advancements in determining these positions. (India News Network)

ALSO READ-Hamas Military Battalion Dismantled in Northern Gaza

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]