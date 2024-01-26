India’s Republic Day Celebrated in UAE

Indian Ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir unfurled the tricolour at the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and addressed the jubilant Indian diaspora….reports Asian Lite News

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu of India on the occasion of her country’s Republic Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Indian President and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir unfurled the tricolour at the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and addressed the jubilant Indian diaspora. The envoy has called on all to join in the journey of India in Amrit Kaal, the Era of Elixir.

Indian women are nowhere less in any way and they excel and present their calibre in every field. On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, Nari Shakti took centre stage as women soldiers marche down the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

For the first time, an all-women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services marched on Kartavya Path, led by Major Srishti Khullar, with Capt Amba Samant from the Army Dental Corps, Surg Lt Kanchana from the Indian Navy, and Flt Lt Dhivya Priya from the Indian Air Force.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy tableau also highlighted the themes of ‘Nari Shakti and ‘Atmanirbharta’, also showing aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and Navy ships Delhi, Kolkata and Shivalik and Kalavari Class Submarine.

Another highlight of Republic Day was the motorcycle display that enthralled the guests and audience at Kartavya Path. The Central Armed Police women personnel exhibited their prowess of ‘Naari Shakti’. 265 women bikers on motorcycles showcase bravery and valour.

Apart from these, the Delhi Police all-women band, led by Band Master Sub Inspector Ruyangunuo Kense also participated in the Republic Day parade for the first time on Friday. The Delhi Police Brass and Pipe Band comprises of 4 Women Sub-inspectors and 81 Women Constables. The band played the ‘Delhi Police Song.

Delhi Police marching contingent which is the 15-time winner of the best marching contingent also marched down Kartavya Path.

French President Emmanuel Macronm who was the chief guest of the event, expressed his thanks for the “great honour for France” as his country’s trrops and aircrafts to be invited to march in the 75th Republic Parade of India.

“A great honor for France. Thank you, India,” posted Marcron on X as Kartavya Path witnessed a march past by a combined band and marching contingent of the French Armed Forces.

The Republic Day 2024 celebrations began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes at the National War Memorial to honour bravehearts of the Indian armed forces. PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his arrival at the National War Memorial.

When the Prime Minister laid the wreath, the Inter-Services Guards presented `Salami Shastra’ followed by ‘Shok Shastra’. Simultaneously, the buglers sounded the ‘Last Post’.

PM Modi observed a two-minute silence in homage to the supreme sacrifices of the armed personnel in protecting the nation after which the buglers played ‘Rouse’ and the guards presented ‘Salami Shastra’ again.

The Prime Minister then endorsed his remarks in the digital Visitor’s Book of the National War Memorial. He was joined by the three service chiefs as he paid his respects at the solemn function. He then proceeded to the Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade.

