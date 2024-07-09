Afghanistan Rolls Out E-ID Cards in UAE

Afghan traders and residents in the UAE have welcomed the initiative and requested electronic ID distribution centers in other countries….reports Asian Lite News

The Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Islamic Emirate’s embassy in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has launched a system for distributing electronic ID cards to Afghans.

Zia Ahmad Takal, the acting head of the Islamic Emirate’s embassy in Abu Dhabi, stated that Afghans living in the UAE are assured of various forms of assistance, Tolo News reported

“From now on, electronic ID cards will be issued to Afghans in the UAE, offering them significant convenience,” Tolo News Quoted The Deputy Spokesperson as saying.

Some Afghan traders and residents in the UAE have welcomed this initiative and have requested the establishment of electronic ID card distribution centers in other countries as well.

Looking forward, the authority plans to extend electronic ID distribution operations to Iran and other neighboring countries soon. This expansion highlights their dedication to modernizing identity documentation systems beyond national borders.

