Israel Attacks Iran

It comes few days after Iran had attacked Israel in response to an alleged attack on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital …reports Asian Lite News

Israel has attacked Iran’s Isfahan town, after which the latter activated its air defence system and suspended flights.

It comes few days after Iran had attacked Israel in response to an alleged attack on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus leading to the killing of seven top officers of the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps including General Mohammed Reza Zahedi.

Iranian air defences were activated in the skies over the area, according to Iranian semi-official Fars News Agency.

Three explosions rocked the east of Isfahan and near the Isfahan International Airport.

Israeli media reported that a missile strike targetted Isfahan town. It said that several senior officials were present in the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Friday morning.

However, Iran said that there were no missile attacks but only drone attacks.

Iranian state media on Friday reported that several small flying objects had been shot at in the skies over the central province of Isfahan.

The Iranian media reported that flights to Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz had been suspended as of Friday morning.

