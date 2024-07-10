Israel pounds Gaza hampering truce talks

Israeli’s renewed campaign jeopardises ceasefire talks, warned Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, potentially resetting negotiations progress…reports Asian Lite News

At least 29 Palestinians were killed and some others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting a school in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said.

Security sources told Xinhua news agency on Tuesday that Israeli aircraft targeted the gate of the Al-Awda School, which houses hundreds of displaced people in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis, using at least one missile.

The videos shared by Palestinian activists on the social media platform Facebook showed dozens of bodies lying on the ground, covered in blood, Xinhua news agency reported.

Medical sources said the Israeli airstrike killed at least 29 people, including women and children, and wounded dozens in varying degrees.

The sources told Xinhua that the number of victims is expected to rise due to the overcrowding of displaced people in the area.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military about the incident.

The renewed Israeli campaign threatened ongoing ceasefire talks, which Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh warned could bring negotiations “back to square one.” Video footage on social media showed families fleeing Gaza City’s streets on donkey carts and trucks loaded with mattresses and belongings, following Israeli evacuation orders.

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers continued operations in the northern Gaza areas of Gaza City and Shejaya where Hamas is trying to re-establish itself, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday morning.

Following intelligence indicating the presence of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, dozens of militants were eliminated in airstrikes and close-quarters combat.

Numerous weapons were seized, including sniper equipment, RPGs, grenades and AK-47 rifles. In addition, terrorist infrastructure and an underground route were destroyed.

Over the last day, the Israeli Air Force struck additional terror targets throughout the Strip, including military structures, underground shafts, and terrorist infrastructure.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 116 remaining hostages, more than 30 are believed dead.

IDF hits Hezbollah

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported earlier Tuesday evening Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked a military structure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

The IDF said the attack came after 40 rocket launches were detected that crossed from the territory of Lebanon into the area of the central Golan Heights.

Hamas claims killings of Israeli soldiers

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), claimed that its fighters killed several Israeli soldiers in various sites in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, al-Qassam Brigades said that its fighters targeted an Israeli force fortified inside a house in the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood with a shell and directly clashed with them face to face.

As more Israeli troops were sent to the site to evacuate the casualties, the Hamas fighters fired an anti-personnel explosive device at them, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement.

In the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood in the southwest of Gaza City, Hamas fighters managed to target another Israeli force fortified inside a house with a shell, killing and wounding several Israeli soldiers, the al-Qassam Brigades said in the statement.

An Israeli soldier was directly hit by a Hamas sniper in the industrial area of the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood, according to the statement.

Hamas fighters detonated an anti-personnel explosive device at a gathering of Israeli soldiers near the Riyadh Tower in the western Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood, causing several deaths and injuries, the statement said.

UAE land aid convoy arrives in Gaza

A UAE aid convoy carrying relief materials has reached the Gaza Strip via the Karam Abu Salem border crossing. This marks the first arrival since the closure of the Rafah Border Crossing on May 6th, 2024.

The convoy is part of Operation “Chivalrous Knight 3” and the UAE’s humanitarian aid initiative, aiming to assist Palestinians in Gaza. The closure of the Rafah Crossing had halted land aid provisions, worsening the humanitarian crisis and leading to shortages of food and essential supplies in Gaza.

Trucks loaded with 80 tonnes of UAE aid have arrived in the Gaza Strip. This vital assistance includes tents, a crucial need for families displaced by the ongoing war. The aid also encompasses essential relief materials, food parcels, and dates, addressing the most pressing needs faced by Gaza residents. The people in Gaza are suffering from hunger and the lack of food and basic items in the markets.

Teams of volunteers, operating under Operation “Chivalrous Knight 3”, have started providing aid to displaced Palestinian families in various locations of the Strip. Their aim is to reach a large number of displaced individuals living in shelters, in order to alleviate their suffering following the halt in relief aid distribution.

The UAE, through Operation “Chivalrous Knight 3,” aims to strengthen its humanitarian role by supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, addressing their needs, and implementing relief projects to alleviate the suffering of displaced families.

