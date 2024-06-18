Israeli arms exports hit record in 2023

Israeli arms exports have doubled within the past five years….reports Asian Lite News

Israel’s defence exports reached a new record high last year, according to official figures.

The Defence Ministry said on Monday that Israeli arms exports amounted to the equivalent of about $12.9 billion in 2023 — the third year in a row that arms exports had broken records.

Israeli arms exports have doubled within the past five years.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said: “Israel continues succeeding in its international cooperation and industrial defence exports even during a year marked by war.”

According to the Ministry, 36 per cent of the revenue came from agreements in the field of missile and air defence systems.

Nearly 48 per cent of arms exports went to the Asia-Pacific region, 35 per cent to Europe and nine per cent to North America. Smaller percentages went to Latin America and to Arab countries with which Israel recently signed the so-called Abraham Accords, and to Africa, which accounted for just one per cent.

Germany has purchased the very long-range missile defence system Arrow 3 from Israel, which is due to be delivered in 2025.

Israel’s exports in 2023 are similar to Germany’s arms exports over the past year.

ALSO READ: Biden’s adviser travels to Israel for meetings

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]