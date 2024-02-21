Israel’s Actions ‘Indefensible’: Saudi at ICJ

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Ziad Al-Atiyah, strongly condemned Israel’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territories as legally indefensible….reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia has condemned Israel’s actions in Palestinian Territories as ‘legally indefensible,’ echoing a sentiment shared by South Africa, which urged the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to issue a non-binding legal opinion on the matter.

Representatives from both nations addressed the ICJ, seeking legal recourse against Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories. Alongside them, Algeria, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Belgium presented preliminary arguments in what is considered the largest case at the ICJ, the Arab News reported.

The focus of the hearings centred on a request by the UN General Assembly for an advisory opinion on the legality of the occupation. Palestinian representatives, who articulated their stance on Monday, emphasised the illegality of Israel’s occupation and called for its immediate cessation.

Israel, however, abstained from the hearings, expressing concerns that an advisory opinion could impede conflict resolution efforts. Despite Israel’s absence, the testimonies outlined the ongoing violations of international law, including Israel’s expansion of illegal settlements and its deprivation of Palestinian rights.

Ziad Al-Atiyah, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the Netherlands, emphasized the gravity of Israel’s actions, condemning its treatment of civilians in Gaza and its disregard for international law. Al-Atiyah accused Israel of dehumanising Palestinians and called for accountability from the international community.

Saudi Arabia criticised Israel’s violations of UN resolutions and its obstruction of Palestinian self-determination. The Kingdom urged the ICJ to assert its jurisdiction and issue a legal opinion, emphasising the urgency of addressing Israel’s ongoing aggression and disregard for international obligations.

Meanwhile, Palestine has rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks about Israel’s security control over the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, considering it a challenge to international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson of the Palestinian presidency, said on Tuesday in a press statement that these Israeli policies “do not bring security and stability to anyone here or in the region,” warning against the continuation of this “destructive approach that will lead matters to a complete explosion”.

“Palestine rejects this Israeli policy that challenges the world,” he added.

Abu Rudeineh called on the US government to “force” Israel to stop the conflict first “because the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people is a red line”.

Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel will maintain its security control over the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added in a video statement, “In recent days, we have witnessed pressure on us unilaterally to impose the establishment of a Palestinian state that would endanger the existence of the State of Israel.”

“The recognising a Palestinian state at this stage would be a “reward for terrorism” and would undermine the chances of a lasting peace deal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Cairo to hold talks with Egyptian officials on the Gaza truce.

Hamas said on Tuesday in a brief statement sent to Xinhua news agency that Haniyeh arrived in Cairo at the head of a delegation from the movement’s leadership.

It added that the talks will focus on the political and on-the-ground situation in light of the aggressive conflict in Gaza and the efforts made to stop the aggression, provide relief to citizens, and achieve the goals of the Palestinian people, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Hamas leader on Saturday accused Israel of impeding efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, saying that they “showed full flexibility in dealing with these issues, but it is clear so far that Israel continues to procrastinate in the negotiations”.

Israel has been fighting with Hamas in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, after the group launched a surprise attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people. Israel has so far killed more than 29,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict has shown no sign of abating in recent years, as direct peace talks between the two sides stalled in 2014 following disputes over Israeli settlements and the recognition of a Palestinian state.

