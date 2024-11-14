Jaishankar in UAE to deepen India-UAE ties 

The Consulate General of India in Dubai said that the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit aims to further strengthen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries….reports Asian Lite News

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday for an official visit.

Taking to social media platform X, the Consulate General of India in Dubai said that the EAM's visit aims to further strengthen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries.

“External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in the UAE for an official visit. Looking forward to further strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation between our nations,” the Consulate General of India said on X.

Recently, India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep S Puri emphasised the UAE’s leadership in the global energy sector, describing it as one of the foremost producers of vital energy, which has made significant strides in the energy transition phase.

On the sidelines of the 40th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2024), Puri said that the UAE is among the leading nations in green hydrogen production and in addressing critical minerals, noting that the country boasts an exceptional energy mix.

He highlighted the close cooperation between India and the UAE across various economic sectors, particularly in energy, forecasting growth in bilateral trade relations that will benefit both the region and the world. This comes as several economic and trade partnerships between the two nations come into effect.

With India’s growing natural gas consumption, Puri pointed to a recently signed long-term agreement with ADNOC to supply one million metric tonnes of gas annually to India through the ports of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, explaining that this cooperation opens up broader opportunities for more significant partnerships between the UAE and India.

Regarding India’s energy landscape, the Indian Minister of Petroleum expressed his country’s aim to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix from 6 to 15 percent by October next year. He affirmed that the UAE and India have vast potential for expanding cooperation.

Puri also highlighted the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in the energy sector, calling it a game-changing tool. India now utilises AI across various economic sectors and energy fields, confirming that these technologies not only reshape the landscape but also influence thinking on how to address energy issues more constructively and productively.

Commenting on the prominent participation of Indian energy companies at ADIPEC 2024, Puri said the exhibition is a vital platform for exchanging ideas and best practices on energy and advanced technology, as well as fostering business discussions and sealing deals that shape the global energy landscape.

India and the UAE established diplomatic relations in 1972. While the UAE opened its Embassy in India in 1972, India opened its Embassy in the UAE in 1973.

India and the UAE enjoy strong cooperation with the United Nations. Both countries are also part of several plurilateral platforms such as BRICS, I2U2 (India-Israel-UAE-USA), and the UAE-France-India (UFI) Trilateral, among others. The UAE was invited as a guest country to the G20 Summit held under India’s presidency.

The traditionally strong bilateral relations between India and the UAE gained new momentum when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UAE in 2015, the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 34 years. This marked the beginning of a new Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership between the two nations. Since then, PM Modi has visited the UAE five more times, most recently in November-December 2023 to attend the COP28-World Climate Action Summit in Dubai.

In 2022, India and the UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) during a virtual summit between PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

From the UAE, there have been multiple visits by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. In 2016 and 2017, he visited as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. In September 2023, he visited India as the President of the UAE to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. In November 2023, he participated in the 2nd Virtual Global South Summit. In January 2024, he visited Gujarat to attend the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit as the Chief Guest.

Earlier this year, in June, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During his visit, Jaishankar also participated in the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Abu Dhabi. He, along with the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, led the Yoga Day celebrations at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

