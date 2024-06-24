Jaishankar Meets UAE Counterpart on Strategic Ties

S Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to UAE, participated in the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Abu Dhabi….reports Asian Lite News

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday and discussed Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, ‘Very pleased to meet UAE FM @ABZayed today in Abu Dhabi. Productive and deep conversations on our ever growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Appreciated the discussion and his insights on regional and global issues.”

The India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership was initiated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to UAE on 16-17 August 2015. In 2022, India and the UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) during a virtual summit between PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

S Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to UAE, participated in the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Abu Dhabi. Jaishankar, along with Indian Ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, led the Yoga Day celebrations at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, “Joined international yoga enthusiasts @LouvreAbuDhabi as we celebrate the #InternationalDayofYoga 2024 in the UAE.”

In his remarks before performing Yoga, Jaishankar noted that Yoga is an Indian tradition but it has now become a truly universal practice. He stated that International Day of Yoga has acted as a motivation, as a magnet, as a method of really gathering people, spreading the practice, actually in a way keeping the planet happier, healthier, more connected.

Jaishankar said, “I am really very happy to be able to join so many of you today in Abu Dhabi. I happen to be here today and I heard about the event and I agree with you that Yoga is an Indian tradition but I think it has now become a truly universal practice.”

“We are very pleased to see in the last 10 years how the International Day of Yoga has acted as a motivation, as a magnet, as a method of really gathering people, spreading the practice, actually in a way keeping the planet happier, healthier, more connected. So, it’s really for me a great pleasure to join you all this evening,” he added.

He also visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. He said that the temple is a true cultural bridge between India and the UAE.

Following his visit to the temple, Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, “Blessed to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi today. A visible symbol of India-UAE friendship, it radiates a positive message to the world and is a true cultural bridge between our two countries.”

The majestic BAPS temple, which is the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on February 14. Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence for the UAE, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, was also present at the inauguration.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that “this visit will provide an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of comprehensive strategic partnerships between India and UAE and regional and global developments.” (ANI)

