Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Bahrain’s Crown Prince  

During the meeting, they discussed the deep-rooted relations between both countries, and ways to further strengthen them to meet the aspirations of the leadership and the people of both nations…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, in Manama.

Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa warmly welcomed Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and expressed his pleasure at the visit, which reflects the brotherly ties between the leadership and people of the UAE and Bahrain.

The reception ceremony was also attended by Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of the King and President of the Supreme Council for Environment; Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the Governor of the Southern Governorate; and Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy.

During the meeting, they discussed the deep-rooted relations between both countries, and ways to further strengthen them to meet the aspirations of the leadership and the people of both nations. .

They also emphasised the importance of fostering bonds of brotherhood, cooperation and coordination across diverse sectors to advance progress, development and prosperity for both nations.

They also engaged in warm conversation on the sidelines of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024, reflecting on the strength of the relationship between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and their people. In addition, they discussed several areas of mutual interest.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi was accompanied by Sheikh Mohamed bin Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Fahad Mohammed Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain; and a number of senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

ALSO READ-UAE, Uruguay hold political consultations

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]